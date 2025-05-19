Armstrong issues statement on passing of state Rep. Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Schreiber-Beck

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today regarding the passing of state Rep. Cynthia “Cindy” Schreiber-Beck of Wahpeton.

“Cindy Schreiber-Beck served the citizens of North Dakota with a quiet strength and determination that touched so many facets of life, from agriculture and aviation to education and community development, and it was an honor to call her a friend,” Armstrong said. “She embodied what it means to be a public servant, a volunteer and someone who gives back to their community, their industry and their profession. Her care and compassion for our farmers, students and North Dakotans from every walk of life was evident in everything she did in the legislative chambers and the private sector, and her legacy endures in every classroom and at every airport across North Dakota. Kjersti and I extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and legislative colleagues.”

Schreiber-Beck was first elected to the state House of Representatives in November 2014, representing District 25, and was re-elected to four-year terms in 2018 and 2022. She served on the House Education and Agriculture committees, advocating for legislation that supported agriculture, education, aviation, research and innovation.

Schreiber-Beck and her husband, Gerry Beck, operated Tri-State Aviation in Wahpeton, which she continued after his death in 2007. She served as executive director of the North Dakota Agricultural Aviation Association for nearly four decades and was inducted into the North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame on March 4, 2025, becoming its 50th inductee. She also served as a commissioner on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission from 1997 to 2022 and was a member of the governor’s task force in 2013 that helped establish North Dakota as one of the nation’s first unmanned aerial systems (UAS) test sites, in Grand Forks.

Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on the day of Schreiber-Beck’s interment, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect. An updated flag advisory will be sent when funeral arrangements are announced.