Armstrong releases statement on the passing of former North Dakota Gov. Allen I. Olson

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement regarding the passing of former North Dakota Gov. Allen I. Olson, who served as the 28th governor of North Dakota from 1981 to 1984 and as the state’s attorney general from 1972 to 1980. Olson died Friday, Dec. 26, at age 87.

“Governor Olson served North Dakota with dignity and a steady hand as our state’s top law enforcement officer and chief executive,” Armstrong said. “His dedication to the well-being of our citizens and his contributions to natural resources management brought lasting benefits to the people of North Dakota. Kjersti and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and former colleagues throughout North Dakota.”

Born in Rolla and raised on a farm near Sarles, Olson earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Dakota. He served in the U.S. Army as a Judge Advocate General’s Corps lawyer and as chief of military justice in Munich, Germany. In 1967 he returned to North Dakota and served as assistant director of the Legislative Research Committee (now Legislative Council) from 1967 to 1969, directing the state’s first study of strip mining, soil banks and land reclamation, according to the State Historical Society. Olson worked in private practice from 1969 until his first successful run for attorney general in 1972. He was re-elected to a second term in 1976 and then elected governor in November 1980, serving one term.

During his time as governor, Olson worked with the Task Force on Drunk Driving and supported the Garrison Diversion program to supply Missouri River water for agricultural and other uses. His administration also saw the creation of the Department of Human Services and Cross Ranch State Park. After serving as governor, he returned to private practice and relocated to Minnesota, where he became co-owner of a die-casting company in New Hope in 1987. Olson also served as president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the International Joint Commission.

Funeral arrangements are pending.