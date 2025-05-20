Eve Financial & Dentulu Debut 'Dentulu Pay,' Embedded Multi-Lender Dental Financing

Eve Logo

Partnership embeds Eve Financial’s API waterfall in Dentulu, giving practices more approvals, lower fees on patient financing up to $65K.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eve Financial, an infrastructure leader in embedded healthcare finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Dentulu, the nation’s premier dental marketplace and tele-dentistry platform. Together they are launching Dentulu Pay , an embedded dental financing solution that lets dental practices, DSOs, and e-commerce platforms approve more patients in real time - through a single, credit-impact-free application.Transforming Patient Financing at ScaleDentulu Pay is powered by Eve Financial’s API-driven platform, which intelligently routes every application to a curated multi-lender waterfall of prime, near-prime, and sub-prime lenders. Practices receive instant decisions; patients see pre-qualified offers from $500 to $65,000 with no impact on their credit scores. By embedding financing inside Dentulu’s clinical dashboards and practice-management workflows, the partners eliminate manual paperwork, phone approvals, and single-lender bottlenecks that suppress case acceptance.> “Embedded finance unlocks the next wave of access to care,” said Isaac Freckleton, CEO of Eve Financial. “Dentulu’s nationwide footprint lets us deploy our multi-lender engine inside the treatment-plan conversation so more patients can move forward with the dentistry they need.”> “Dentulu Pay is a game-changer for our marketplace,” added Arash Hakhamian, DDS, CEO of Dentulu. “Eve’s infrastructure lets us offer real-time financing choices that fit every credit profile, strengthening both patient outcomes and practice revenue.”Key Benefits* Seamless Integration – Financing appears natively in Dentulu; no extra training or hardware.* Higher Approvals, Lower Friction – Multi-lender waterfall boosts approval rates and cuts time-to-yes.* Full Credit Spectrum – Options for elective and insurance-gap procedures, from preventive care to full-arch restorations.* Actionable Analytics – Real-time dashboards help practices optimize fee presentation and case acceptance.Proven Enterprise ReadinessEve Financial already supports leading DSOs across the United States, demonstrating enterprise-grade scalability and compliance. The Dentulu alliance extends that reach to thousands of independent and group practices—addressing an underserved $150 billion U.S. dental-treatment market.Strategic OutlookDentulu Pay positions Eve Financial as the default embedded-finance layer for dental marketplaces. Eve is actively engaging platforms in vision, veterinary, and elective medical specialties to embed its API-first fintech infrastructure.Let’s ConnectHealthcare platforms and strategic partners can visit https://eve.co or email partnerships@eve.co.About Eve FinancialEve Financial is an embedded-finance platform that connects merchants, software companies, and marketplaces to a curated network of lenders through a single API. Its multi-lender engine delivers real-time, credit-impact-free pre-qualification and intelligent offer routing, empowering businesses to raise approval rates, reduce risk, and unlock new revenue streams. Learn more at https://eve.co About DentuluDentulu is the leading dental-technology marketplace and tele=dentistry provider, offering software solutions, product distribution, and clinical services to dental professionals nationwide. Dentulu’s platform streamlines operations, enhances patient engagement, and delivers innovative tools that power the future of digital dentistry. Visit https://dentulu.com for details.

