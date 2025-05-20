Marketing and Communications Agency Envoy, Inc. Promotes Brooke Ortner to Vice President of Media Services

Brooke Ortner, Vice President of Media Services at Envoy, Inc.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envoy, Inc., a full-service marketing and communications agency, is proud to announce the promotion of Brooke Ortner to Vice President of Media Services.Brooke has been a cornerstone of the Envoy team for over a decade, bringing more than 20 years of experience in media strategy, client leadership, and cross-channel campaign integration. Known for her sharp insights and collaborative spirit, she has consistently delivered measurable results across both B2B and B2C sectors.During her tenure, Brooke has helped evolve the agency’s media capabilities by leading integrated strategies across paid media, social media, influencer marketing, and analytics. Her deep understanding of media’s role in driving business growth, paired with her passion for mentoring others, makes her an essential part of Envoy’s continued expansion.“Brooke is a force,” said Kathy Broniecki, CEO of Envoy, Inc. “She’s not only a brilliant strategist, but a calm, trusted voice across our agency and with our clients. This promotion reflects her leadership across Envoy, Inc. and Fresh, our food and beverage division.”In her new role, Brooke will help guide the strategic direction of both Envoy and Fresh, ensuring insight-driven, integrated media continues to elevate the agency’s work. Her focus will include media planning and buying, team development, partner collaboration, and growing food and beverage brands through multi-channel campaigns that build loyalty, drive action, and deepen engagement.Fresh, a division of Envoy, Inc., specializes in food and beverage marketing, combining deep category expertise with senior-level creative and strategic talent. With Brooke’s leadership, Fresh is positioned to help even more brands connect with shoppers, retail partners, and communities through bold, modern media.“Brooke’s promotion is not only well-deserved, but also exciting,” added Penny Hatchell, President of Envoy, Inc. “Her vision and talent will help shape where we go next, especially in the food and beverage space.”###Envoy, Inc. is a full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency with more than 30 years of experience helping clients grow across food and beverage, healthcare, financial services, and beyond. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the agency delivers integrated campaigns built on strategy, storytelling, and long-standing partnerships.Fresh is the food and beverage marketing division of Envoy, Inc.We specialize in helping brands connect with today’s consumers through innovative strategy, modern creativity, and industry insight. From brand refreshes to retailer marketing and crisis communications, Fresh brings deep category expertise with the flexibility of a nimble, senior-level team.A division of Envoy, Inc. | Specialists in food and beverage marketingLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/envoyfresh/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Envoyinc/

