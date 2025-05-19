LPSD Publisher Wins Lawsuit Over Police Drone Videos

A San Diego Superior Court Judge today issued a final ruling in a four-year-old case that now requires police departments to release some videos captured by their police drones, a first-in-the-nation legal ruling that sets a new precedent for public access to law enforcement records.

