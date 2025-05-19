OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Children and Youth Program Pre-Application Information Session

OVW conducted a pre-application information session for its Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Prevent and Respond to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and Sex Trafficking Against Children and Youth Program. During the presentation, OVW staff reviewed this NOFO’s requirements and discussed the program. Introduction and session overview: 0:00 – 4:10

What do Children and Youth projects do?: 4:11 – 15:40

Am I eligible to apply for a CY grant? : 15:41 – 22:22

What goes into a CY grant application?: 22:23 – 36:24

How will my application be reviewed?: 36:25 – 38:03

How can I write a competitive application?: 38:04 – 40:50

Resources for applicants and closing: 40:51-42:39

