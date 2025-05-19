Legal Aid Agency data breach: information for members

What we know

According to the LAA, a significant amount of personal data belonging to individuals who applied for legal aid through its digital service from 2010 onwards may have been stolen.

The LAA’s online portal is currently offline until 22 May 2025 as a precaution.

“It is extremely concerning that members of the public have had their personal data compromised in this cybersecurity incident and the LAA must get a grip on the situation immediately,” said Law Society president Richard Atkinson.

“It is the LAA’s responsibility to contact all the legal aid applicants whose data has been compromised.”