DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online

DuxxBak’s full line of eco-engineered composite decking is now available to homeowners and contractors nationwide through Lowes.com.

To now have every product in our lineup available nationwide through Lowes.com is a significant step in making premium decking more accessible.” — Eddie Holzem, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DuxxBak

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuxxBakComposite Decking is proud to announce a major milestone in its nationwide growth: as of May 14, 2025, the entire DuxxBak product line is now available to customers across the United States through Lowe’sonline store. This expansion—driven by the strategic partnership between DuxxBak and AmeriLux International—brings full access to DuxxBak’s portfolio of high-performance, eco-engineered decking solutions to homeowners, contractors, and pros from coast to coast."This moment is the culmination of over a year’s work," said Eddie Holzem, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DuxxBak. "To now have every product in our lineup—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, I.Dekk HD, Optima Dekk, Optima Dekk LT, and Commercial Dekk—available nationwide through Lowes.com is a significant step forward in our mission to make premium decking more accessible to every customer."Holzem added, "This achievement simply wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, hustle, and behind-the-scenes coordination of the AmeriLux team. Their partnership has been instrumental every step of the way—proof of what’s possible when both teams are aligned and committed to delivering something great."Unlike traditional composite decking, DuxxBak products are engineered with proprietary, moisture-resistant composite technology that defies rot, mold, and decay. The flagship DuxxBak Dekk features a patented interlocking profile that sheds water without the need for underdeck drainage systems, while other profiles like I.Dekk HD and Commercial Dekk are built for long spans and high-traffic durability. All products are made in the USA, backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty, and designed to perform in even the harshest conditions."This rollout reflects the strength and momentum of our partnership with DuxxBak," said Matt Balzola, Vice President of Sales at AmeriLux International. "Our role as master distributor has always been about delivering market-ready solutions efficiently. Now, contractors and homeowners can access the full range of DuxxBak products through Lowe’s online platform, making it easier than ever to build with a best-in-class composite decking solution."This announcement builds on the August 2024 launch of AmeriLux as DuxxBak’s master distributor, which laid the foundation for this full-scale rollout. Since then, the companies have optimized logistics, expanded marketing assets, trained retail teams, and added enhanced content to Lowes.com—including product selectors, installation videos, 360° product imagery, and updated technical documents.As the DuxxBak product family expands its reach through Lowe’s, both companies remain focused on customer success—supporting retail education, contractor engagement, and homeowners through simplified tools, engaging digital content, and unparalleled product performance.About DuxxBak Composite Decking DuxxBak Composite Decking is a leading manufacturer of premium, eco-conscious decking materials engineered for performance, sustainability, and aesthetics. With six proprietary profiles—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, I.Dekk HD, Optima Dekk, Optima Dekk LT, and Commercial Dekk—the brand offers solutions for residential, commercial, and marine applications. All products are manufactured in the USA, using rapidly renewable materials and patented technology to resist moisture, fading, and environmental damage. Learn more at www.DuxxBakDecking.com About AmeriLux InternationalFounded in 2004, AmeriLux International began as a distributor of building materials and plastic sheet products, quickly evolving into a value-added service provider. From precision cutting of plastic sheets to intricate fabrication and assembly, AmeriLux caters to diverse customer needs, enhancing product value at every step.Over the years, the company’s growth trajectory has been marked by strategic expansions and acquisitions. In 2010, AmeriLux Transportation was established to manage the company’s trucking operations, growing exponentially to encompass a fleet of 35 over-the-road trucks, 120 trailers, and 30 company drivers. Subsequently, in 2016, AmeriLux Logistics was founded to handle shipping, receiving, and warehousing, initially serving AmeriLux’s needs but later expanding its services to a broader clientele.AmeriLux has also grown through acquisitions, welcoming EZ PVC—a Las Vegas-based distributor and manufacturer of PVC Liner Panels—and Shape Products, a manufacturer specializing in plastic window wells and covers. These moves underscore AmeriLux’s commitment to innovation, diversification, and sustained growth as a family of companies.Media Contact:Eddie HolzemVP of Sales & MarketingDuxxBak Composite Decking(920) 435-1526eholzem@duxxbakdecking.com

