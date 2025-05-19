Council Urges Federal Government to Maintain Funding for Life-Saving Cancer Research

The Council adopted a resolution urging the federal government to continue funding critical cancer research, particularly through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This comes as proposed cuts to federal cancer research funding threaten to disrupt groundbreaking work in the fight against cancer, including research conducted by Boston's world-renowned institutions.

The resolution offered by Councilors Santana and Durkan highlights Boston’s role as a leader in medical research, home to institutions like Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, which relies heavily on NIH funding. The proposed cuts, including a potential $21 billion reduction to NIH funding, could jeopardize these advancements. Boston's economy, where healthcare is the largest sector, would also face significant negative impacts, as cancer research is a major contributor.

Council members emphasized the devastating consequences of such cuts, particularly for communities already disproportionately impacted by cancer. Research has shown higher cancer rates in some Boston neighborhoods and among specific groups, such as Black residents and firefighters.

The resolution urges the federal government to reinstate funding, protect cancer research jobs, and continue supporting the NIH. It also calls for the preservation of critical cancer clinical trials and treatments that provide hope to patients, many of whom rely on the innovations funded by NIH.

The Council has sent the resolution to the Massachusetts congressional delegation, including both U.S. Senators from Massachusetts, in an effort to prevent these cuts and ensure continued life-saving research.