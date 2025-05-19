Solstice Solar Named Top 5 Finalist in Prestigious Contest—Now Eyeing “Best of the Best” Title

Help Solstice Solar shine even brighter—vote now to make them Houston’s Best of the Best in solar energy!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solstice Solar, a Houston-based solar company that prides itself on helping homeowners and businesses take back control over their power, has been officially voted as one of the Top 5 Best Solar Companies in Houston by the Houston Chronicle’s 2025 Best of the Best.And now, they request homeowners and individuals who value a greener tomorrow to help them further their course by casting a vote in this prestigious awards program. Supporters can back them by visiting the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best page. Voting is free of charge, and participants even get a chance to win $500 by nominating deserving businesses like Solstice Solar.What Is Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best Competition?Every year, the Houston Chronicle, one of the city’s premier and trusted news sources, hosts the Best of the Best competition, which aims to highlight outstanding businesses across the Greater Houston area. From restaurants and salons to home service providers and local retailers, this competition shines a spotlight on companies that go above and beyond for their customers.The goal of the competition is to recognize companies that have contributed to improving the community and enhancing lives within the Greater Houston area. The awards are 100% community-driven, beginning with a nomination phase where Houstonians put forward the names of businesses they love. Readers then have the opportunity to vote for businesses that are leading in their industries.Solstice Solar: Eyeing to Be the Best of the BestSolstice Solar is proud to be a homegrown Houston solar company . As an industry innovator, they have championed multiple initiatives aimed at building a greener community and empowering individuals to reclaim control over their energy use.What makes Solstice Solar stand out is their fully in-house approach. From the initial consultation to system design, installation, and long-term support, everything is handled by their own team. There’s no outsourcing or passing responsibilities—just consistent, reliable service from start to finish.Solstice Solar provides a full range of products from industry leaders like Enphase Energy, Tesla Powerwall, FranklinWH, and SPAN—and is certified to install them all. As an Enphase Gold Installer and NABCEP Board Certified PV Installation Professional (PVIP), Solstice brings nationally recognized expertise to every project. They are also the only Houston-based company to hold Premier Installer status with both Tesla Powerwall and SPAN, as well as Platinum certification with FranklinWH. In fact, Solstice Solar is the only company in all of Texas to combine these elite distinctions. Whether for residential or commercial systems, Solstice delivers high-performance energy solutions with unmatched local expertise and technical excellence.Through the support of the community, Solstice Solar was able to make it to the Top 5, which truly reflects the trust that others have in them. This comes as no surprise, as the company has consistently placed the Greater Houston community at the forefront—ensuring that homeowners are able to maximize their investments while regaining control over their energy use. At the core of their company is an unwavering dedication to empowering consumers with the tools they need.The voting phase for the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best competition is officially underway and runs from May 12 to May 27, 2025. If you believe in what they stand for, if their mission and values resonate with you, or if they have had the chance to work with you and make your solar journey a positive one, they would be honored to have your vote. You can vote once per day until the end of the competition, and every vote brings them one step closer to being named the Best Solar Company in Houston . Thank you for your continued trust and support!

