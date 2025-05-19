Amber Manninen Honored with the Excellence Award

At the 2025 Clerk’s Association Banquet, Amber Manninen, Deputy Clerk of Court Supervisor for Grand Forks County, was honored with the Excellence Award. This recognition highlights Amber’s unwavering commitment to high standards, superior performance, and integrity to her service to the State of North Dakota Judiciary. Excellence can be described as consistent dedication, exceptional skills, and commitment to one’s work. Amber exemplifies these qualities through her leadership and dedication, making a meaningful impact in her role.

