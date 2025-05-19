UAE Emerges as Global Tech Powerhouse as AI and Robotics Redefine Gulf Economies

Maury Blackman Releases White Paper Highlighting Historic U.S.-UAE AI Accord and Its Global Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology executive and global affairs strategist Maury Blackman has released a landmark white paper titled “The AI Accord: How the U.S.-UAE Alliance Is Rewriting the Global Order,” now available at www.mauryblackman.com . The paper explores how a groundbreaking artificial intelligence partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates is reshaping geopolitics, accelerating economic diversification, and positioning the UAE as a dominant force in the post-oil era.“This is not just a strategic alliance—it’s a transformation,” said Blackman. “I’ve been traveling to the UAE since 2008, and what I’ve witnessed—particularly in Abu Dhabi—is one of the most remarkable urban and technological evolutions in modern history. This AI partnership marks the moment the UAE shifts from energy superpower to innovation superpower.”At the heart of the accord is the creation of the largest AI and robotics campus outside the United States, based in Abu Dhabi and operated by Emirati firm G42 with support from leading U.S. technology companies including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Oracle. The facility is expected to process more than 500,000 Nvidia chips annually, placing the UAE at the forefront of global AI infrastructure development.The white paper argues that the Trump-era deal is more ambitious and far-reaching than any prior technology partnership between the U.S. and a Gulf state, effectively redefining the UAE’s long-term trajectory. For decades, Gulf nations have faced the challenge of scaling their economies with limited citizen populations. AI and robotics, Blackman writes, now offer a way to leapfrog traditional labor constraints—enabling high-output, low-population economies powered by digital infrastructure.Highlights from the paper include:• How AI is solving one of the UAE’s and the broader Gulf’s greatest constraints: labor dependency• Why the UAE’s pivot away from Chinese tech platforms marks a historic geopolitical realignment• How Trump’s AI accord accelerates the Gulf’s post-oil transition faster and further than ever before• Why the UAE now serves as a global model for AI-driven nation-building and policy executionThe white paper also presents the UAE’s transformation as a case study in long-term vision, centralized execution, and sovereign tech investment, emphasizing that the country is no longer simply participating in global innovation—it’s helping define the rules.About Maury Blackman:Maury Blackman is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and former CEO of several high-growth companies in the government technology and artificial intelligence sectors. He has advised public and private organizations on the intersection of technology, geopolitics, and economic development. His writing focuses on innovation policy, digital infrastructure, and the role of AI in reshaping global power structures.Download the full white paper at: www.mauryblackman.com Media Contact:press@mauryblackman.com

