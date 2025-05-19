BigCommerce to Present at Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time (9:50 a.m. Central Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

