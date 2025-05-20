National Blood Clot Alliance Names MyMichigan Medical Center Midland as First DVT Center of Excellence™ in the Nation

National Blood Clot Alliance Logo MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

This prestigious designation highlights MyMichigan’s dedication to cutting-edge, patient-centered DVT care and advancing national standards in VTE management.

As our very first DVT COE, they are helping us lay the foundation for a national movement to transform VTE care in community settings.” — Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of NBCA's Centers of Excellence Program

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is honored to announce MyMichigan Medical Center Midland as the first hospital in the United States to be designated a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Center of Excellence™. This prestigious designation highlights MyMichigan’s unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centered DVT care and advancing national standards in venous thromboembolism (VTE) management.

By integrating evidence-based practices, multidisciplinary coordination, and a strong emphasis on early detection and follow-up, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland has established a DVT program that serves as a benchmark for excellence.

“We’re proud of the work being done here in Midland to make DVT care more proactive, coordinated, and effective,” said Jacob Frisbie, M.D., MyMichigan vascular surgeon and physician VTE champion. “This designation from NBCA validates our team’s focus on making sure patients receive timely intervention, the right treatment, and the long-term support they need to recover and thrive.”

NBCA’s DVT Center of Excellence (COE) ™ program identifies and supports hospitals that go beyond standard care protocols, demonstrating exceptional leadership, quality, and innovation in clot-related care. Designated centers also serve as collaborators in national education and advocacy efforts aimed at reducing the burden of blood clots.

“This recognition is a testament to what can happen when departments come together to create a unified approach to patient care,” said Nadia Cottelit, B.S.N., RN., VTE Coordinator, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. “We’ve improved communication, built meaningful care pathways, and ultimately made a difference in patient outcomes.”

In its role as the inaugural DVT COE, MyMichigan will work alongside NBCA as well as existing and future designated centers to drive innovation, share best practices, and promote awareness about VTE prevention and treatment nationwide. They join distinguished institutions such as Corewell Health West Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL, and AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway Hospitals in Palm Coast, FL as leaders in the VTE space.

“MyMichigan Medical Center Midland is a trailblazer,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of the Centers of Excellence Program at NBCA. “Their team has built a model that not only saves lives but also empowers patients and providers alike. As our very first DVT COE, they are helping us lay the foundation for a national movement to transform VTE care in community settings.”

To learn more about NBCA’s VTE Center of Excellence™ Program and efforts to reduce the impact of blood clots, visit stoptheclot.org.



About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA)

Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. NBCA is recognized as a leading voice in the VTE community, working in collaboration with patients, caregivers, health care providers, researchers, and public health professionals across the country.

NBCA serves the community through a comprehensive range of education, advocacy, and clinical excellence initiatives, including national awareness campaigns, healthcare provider resources, and patient-centered tools designed to empower individuals to recognize risk factors, understand symptoms, and seek timely care. NBCA reaches millions of individuals annually through digital outreach, clinical partnerships, and strategic public health collaborations.

NBCA's work is guided by the belief that no one should die from a preventable blood clot. With a strong foundation of patient advocacy and evidence-based programming, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to reduce the burden of blood clots on individuals, families, and healthcare systems nationwide.



About MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

MyMichigan Health, a non-profit health system headquartered in Midland, Michigan, is a leader in providing award-winning, high-quality care to the 26-counties it serves. With Medical Centers in Alma, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Saginaw, Sault Ste. Marie Standish, Tawas and West Branch, MyMichigan also has affiliations with Medical Centers in St. Ignace* and Mackinac Island.* MyMichigan Health provides a full continuum of care across a wide array of settings, including urgent care centers, home health, virtual care, as well as medical offices in more than 80 specialties and subspecialties including cardiology, family medicine, hematology/oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, pediatrics, vascular surgery, and more. MyMichigan Health demonstrates its commitment to the future of medicine by partnering with leading institutions to offer medical education programs that train medical students, physicians, nurse practitioner and physician assistant students, nursing students and other clinical experts for our region. Recognized by Forbes in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of ‘America’s Best Employers by State,’ MyMichigan is a major employer in all of the areas it serves. In fact, its more than 13,800 employees, volunteers, health care providers and other personnel work together to create healthy communities through solutions designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the more than one million residents in the health system’s 26 counties served. In fiscal year 2023, MyMichigan Health provided more than $128 million in community benefits, as well as supported its patients and families with new equipment, services and programs with funds raised by the MyMichigan Health Foundation, MyMichigan Medical Center Saginaw Foundation, MyMichigan Medical Center Tawas Foundation, and Field Neurosciences Institute. *Not affiliated with University of Michigan Health.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.