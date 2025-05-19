Smarter Crypto Mining Begins with DRML Miner’s AI Engine

New York City, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DRML Miner , a pioneer in blockchain-powered mining infrastructure, has announced the deployment of its next-generation AI-driven optimization engine, a powerful enhancement designed to streamline contract selection, minimize operational drift, and unlock peak performance across its global mining network.

Launched as part of DRML’s long-term innovation roadmap, the system blends algorithmic intelligence with user-centric design to increase profitability while reducing energy overhead. The tool offers dynamic contract recommendations, real-time performance tuning, and smart energy balancing based on user input and network conditions, transforming the way individuals and institutions participate in computational asset generation.

“Our mission isn’t just about mining coins; it’s about mining smarter,” said Alyssa Taylor, CEO of DRML Miner. “With this new engine, users aren’t just leasing hashpower—they’re influencing intelligent infrastructure that evolves in real-time to suit their financial goals. This isn’t passive income. It’s precision income.”

Unlike traditional platforms where users manually select contracts based on static metrics, DRML’s new engine processes over 70 variables — including token volatility, contract yield curves, market saturation, and power efficiency to auto-optimize each mining cycle.

The technology is embedded across both desktop and mobile interfaces, making it easy for users to monitor asset performance, receive predictive suggestions, and rebalance their portfolio with a single tap.

This rollout follows months of internal testing, where beta users reported up to 19% higher net returns when compared to standard plan execution.

DRML Miner’s new engine introduces features such as autopilot contract matching, yield forecast dashboards, adaptive user profiles, and power reallocation logic that shifts loads to data centers operating on the most cost-effective and renewable energy sources at any given time. All existing and future mining contracts now function under this evolving intelligent framework.

The system supports mining for a diverse range of digital assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDC, and SOL. Users can begin with as little as $10 or scale to institutional-tier contracts of $100,000 or more.

In addition to its technical edge, DRML Miner maintains a sustainability-first approach. Its AI infrastructure operates across 100+ mining hubs in low-carbon energy zones spanning Northern Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa. The company’s architecture relies entirely on renewable power, reinforcing its commitment to green computation.

New users can claim a $10 welcome bonus and activate their first plan without setup costs. All contracts come with daily payouts and optional affiliate rewards, allowing users to generate commissions simply by sharing their link — no deposit required.

DRML Miner has positioned itself as an innovation-first platform that caters equally to individual users and institutional capital. By blending AI precision with low-barrier access, the company continues to reshape the economics of crypto mining in a way that is clean, scalable, and intelligent by design.

About DRML Miner

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, DRML Miner has served over 7 million users across 180+ regions. The platform is trusted for its robust cloud infrastructure, fully transparent returns, and unwavering focus on ethical, eco-powered blockchain technology.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Taylor

DRML Miner PR Team

Address: 10 Hollies Road, Allestree, Derby, England

Email: info@drmlminer.com

Website: https://www.drmlminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. You should practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Attachment

Media Contact: Alyssa Taylor DRML Miner PR Team Address: 10 Hollies Road, Allestree, Derby, England Email: info@drmlminer.com Website: https://www.drmlminer.com

DRML Miner DRML Miner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.