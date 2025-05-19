Candidate for California Controller, Herb Morgan, Targets NGO Accountability and Government Waste

Herb Morgan For State Controller 2026

Fiscal conservative Herb Morgan pledges AI-powered oversight, NGO audits, and full transparency as California State Controller

California taxpayers deserve a watchdog, not a rubber stamp. I’ll use technology to shine a light on every dollar spent.” — Herb Morgan

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herb Morgan Announces Candidacy for California State Controller with Bold Plan: Blockchain, Real-Time AI Audits, and Crackdown on NGO Waste

Herb Morgan, a respected investor and fiscal reform advocate, announced today that he is officially running for California State Controller. His campaign centers on a transformative vision for modernizing how California tracks and audits taxpayer dollars, with a platform that includes blockchain technology, AI-powered real-time audits, and aggressive oversight of state-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“California’s taxpayers deserve transparency, not excuses,” said Morgan. “For too long, billions have flowed into programs and NGOs with little to no accountability. As Controller, I’ll change that—fast.”

Morgan’s proposal would replace the state’s outdated, slow-moving audit processes with real-time monitoring systems powered by artificial intelligence, and ensure all transactions are recorded on an immutable blockchain ledger. His campaign also puts special focus on auditing high-dollar NGO contracts, which he says are “fertile ground for fraud, waste, and political favoritism.”

“If you’re spending taxpayer money, you’ll be accountable—period,” said Morgan. “That’s the job of the Controller, and I intend to do it like it’s never been done before.”

Morgan is positioning himself as a reform-minded alternative to status quo politics in Sacramento, with a campaign aimed at working Californians tired of runaway spending and broken promises.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” he said. “This is about integrity, innovation, and protecting the people’s money.”

About Herb Morgan

Herb Morgan grew up in Westminster and Oceanside, California, and attended local public schools before earning his degree from the University of California at Santa Cruz. He brings 37 years of experience in the investment and financial services industry, including founding and successfully selling a financial firm in 2017. He has been married for 33 years and lives in San Diego with his wife; they have two grown children.

