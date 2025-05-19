Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs to Host 2025 Veteran Benefit Expo and 80th Anniversary Celebration in Salem

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is proud to announce the return of its annual Veteran Benefit Expo, the state’s largest veteran resource event, on June 16th at the Salem Armory Auditorium, 2310 17th St. NE.

This marks the first in-person Expo since 2019 and will also feature a special 80th Anniversary Celebration of ODVA beginning at 10 a.m.

Organized by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and presented in partnership with the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Military Department, the Veteran Benefit Expo is a one-of-a-kind event and a one-stop shop for Oregon veterans of all eras and walks of life to learn about and access the full range of their earned benefits and local resources.

More than 65 participating agencies, nonprofits and service providers will be on hand to provide in-depth information and direct services across a wide range of benefit areas, including health care, disability claims assistance, housing, emergency assistance, long-term care, mental health, education, business, recreation and more.

“We are celebrating the 80th anniversary of ODVA by doing what we’ve always done: showing up for Oregon veterans and their families,” said ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels. “The Veteran Benefit Expo is more than an event — it is the heart of our mission brought to life: bringing vital resources and earned benefits into the communities where veterans live and work, and making sure they know they’re seen, valued, and supported.”

This year’s Expo will also celebrate ODVA’s eight decades of service to Oregon’s veteran community, kicking off with the 80th Anniversary Ceremony at 10 a.m. on the Armory Auditorium stage, which will be immediately followed by a cake cutting and the opening of the Expo. The public is invited to attend.

Space is limited, but there are still openings for state or local organizations who provide direct benefits to veterans and who are interested in being an exhibitor at this year’s Expo. Registration is free but is subject to approval by ODVA based on space and other considerations. To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/orvetexpo25vendors.

The Veteran Benefit Expo was first held in 2015 at the Salem Convention Center in honor of ODVA’s 70th anniversary and has grown to become the agency’s signature outreach event, drawing an estimated 500 to 600 veterans each year. Since its inception, the Expo has traveled to different regions of the state, with plans to continue rotating in future years to ensure broad access to benefits by the state’s diverse veteran population.