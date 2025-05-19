Appliance Repair Southern California Celebrates 17 Years in Business

Lake Elsinore repair company marks 17 years in business, highlighting 24/7 appliance and HVAC service and a community-focused model.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appliance Repair Southern California, a Lake Elsinore-based home appliance and HVAC repair service, is celebrating 17 years in business as of May 19, 2024. Since its founding in 2007, the company has grown from a small local startup into a multi-van operation serving customers throughout Southern California. Along the way, it has built a trusted reputation for reliable in-home repairs and 24/7 availability.The company’s community-first business model emphasizes local service and customer satisfaction. Over nearly two decades, Appliance Repair Southern California has specialized in comprehensive in-home appliance and HVAC services. Key offerings include refrigerator repair, washer and dryer repair, and stove repair. The company also provides full heating, ventilation and air conditioning system maintenance and repair. Technicians are available around the clock, ensuring that homeowners have access to emergency repairs at any hour.“We are proud to have served Southern California homeowners for 17 years,” said the founder of Appliance Repair Southern California. “Our team is dedicated to being there whenever we are needed, whether it’s in the middle of the night or during a busy holiday. This milestone reflects our commitment to quality service and local engagement, and we are grateful for the trust our community has placed in us.” Appliance Repair Southern California emphasizes a community-first approach in all its operations.The company regularly engages with local neighborhoods through sponsorships of events, partnerships with charities, and outreach programs. This focus on community helps the business build lasting trust with residents and ensures that its growth supports the region it serves. The company’s services also include specialized air conditioning repair across the Inland Empire. For example, in Lake Elsinore residents can access dedicated air conditioning repair lake elsinore services to stay cool during the summer. Nearby in Temecula, homeowners benefit from air conditioning repair temecula services. In Murrieta, the company offers air conditioning repair murrieta services to ensure homes remain comfortable year-round. These HVAC solutions complement the company’s broader appliance repair offerings.Looking ahead, Appliance Repair Southern California plans to expand its service team and continue its focus on customer care and community involvement. The 17th anniversary underscores the company’s ongoing mission to provide dependable in-home appliance and HVAC repair with an emphasis on trust and quality. With nearly two decades of experience and a commitment to round-the-clock service, the company reaffirms its dedication to being a reliable resource for homeowners across the Lake Elsinore area and beyond.About Appliance Repair Southern California: Founded in Lake Elsinore, California, in 2007, Appliance Repair Southern California has grown into a leading provider of home appliance and HVAC repair services in the region. The company offers 24/7 emergency and routine repair for refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, air conditioners and other major appliances. With a community-first philosophy, the company prioritizes customer satisfaction and local engagement.

