GGL Backs NJ Fighter and Marine Corps Veteran Eric ‘Nighttime’ Nolan Ahead of May 24 MMA Bout

Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq Injury Lawyers sponsors Edison native and rising star for Cage Fury 142 at Hard Rock Atlantic City

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garces, Grabler & LeBrocq, P.C., a New Jersey-based personal injury law firm, announced its official sponsorship of professional MMA fighter and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Eric “Nighttime” Nolan. Nolan is scheduled to compete in Cage Fury 142 on May 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The partnership between Nolan and GGL stems from a longstanding community connection. Lawrence A. LeBrocq, Esq., a partner at the firm, coached Nolan’s younger brothers in youth sports and has remained a mentor figure in Nolan’s life.

Nolan, born and raised in Edison, began his fighting career while serving in the Marines. After returning home, he attended Monmouth University and stayed active in the veteran community through mentoring and athletic programs. He frequently coaches youth wrestling and MMA classes in his hometown, using his platform to inspire others, particularly fellow veterans navigating post-service life.

“Eric embodies the resilience and determination we fight for every day in our work,” said LeBrocq. “His story resonates with so many in New Jersey, and we’re proud to support a fighter who represents our values on and off the mat.”

“Once I got out of the military, I went to college and tried to fight full time,” Eric Nolan said. “It’s been tough. But being a leader in my community and someone kids can look up to is very important to me.”

Nolan, who secured a knockout victory at CFFC 138, hopes to continue his rise in professional MMA with sights on the UFC. Through this partnership, he aims to highlight the importance of community support for local athletes and veterans.

Tickets for Cage Fury 142 are available at cffc.tv. Learn more about Eric Nolan’s partnership with GGL on https://ggllawyers.com/blog/ggl-partners-with-nj-fighter-eric-nighttime-nolan-ahead-of-major-mma-bout/.

