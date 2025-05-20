SignaPay Direct and Virtual Sally Launch Cost-Saving Technology Partnership for Medical Offices in NY & NJ

SignaPay Direct & Virtual Sally partner to cut costs for NY/NJ medical offices with virtual check-ins & zero-fee card processing.

With Dual Pricing, medical offices can retain more revenue, optimize financial efficiency, and provide cost transparency to patients—all while streamlining day-to-day operations.” — Joseph DiCostanzo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignaPay Direct, a leader in innovative payment processing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Virtual Sally, the patented virtual front desk platform. This collaboration introduces a fully integrated system designed to help medical practices in New York and New Jersey reduce administrative costs, eliminate credit card processing fees, and streamline day-to-day operations — all while maintaining HIPAA compliance and enhancing the patient experience.Transforming Cost Structures for Medical PracticesMedical offices often face two of the highest overhead burdens: staffing and credit card processing fees. The joint offering from SignaPay Direct and Virtual Sally addresses both challenges with a unified solution.• Virtual Sally provides real-time receptionist support across multiple waiting rooms using centralized, cloud-based video kiosks. Offices report up to a 50% reduction in front desk staffing costs.• SignaPay Direct’s PayLo Dual Pricing platform enables providers to legally and transparently offset credit card processing fees by presenting both cash and credit pricing. Patients choose their payment method, and receipts reflect only the final amount — ensuring HSA/FSA and insurance reimbursement eligibility remains unaffected.Modernizing the Patient Experience with Virtual SallyDeveloped by physical therapists and business owners, Virtual Sally is a plug-and-play kiosk system designed for healthcare settings. It includes:• Secure, real-time patient check-in via video• HIPAA-compliant document upload and management• Appointment scheduling and payment collection• Centralized control over multiple office locationsThis platform mitigates common staffing issues such as absenteeism, turnover, and limited coverage hours — ensuring patients always have a professional front desk experience.Maximizing Revenue with Dual PricingSignaPay Direct’s Dual Pricing “PayLo” platform is a fully compliant, legally vetted dual pricing system. Medical offices can:• Eliminate credit card processing fees• Increase transparency by displaying both payment options• Improve reconciliation with simplified transaction reporting• Retain more revenue — without raising prices across the boardWith Dual Pricing, medical offices can retain more revenue, optimize financial efficiency, and provide cost transparency to patients—all while streamlining day-to-day operations. Patient receipts reflect only the final payment amount, ensuring compatibility with HSA/FSA and insurance reimbursement requirements.Real-World Impact: TLC Physical Therapy Case Study TLC Physical Therapy, a multi-location practice in New York and New Jersey, implemented the SignaPay Direct + Virtual Sally integration and reported:• Thousands Saved in Monthly Processing Fees – By leveraging SignaPay Direct’s Dual Pricing, TLC significantly reduced credit card transaction costs.• Over 50% Reduction in Staffing Costs – Virtual Sally’s centralized reception system eliminated the need for multiple on-site receptionists.• Optimized Front Desk Operations – Extended coverage ensured patients always had seamless service without increased staffing hours.• Simplified Banking Reconciliation – The seamless integration of Virtual Sally and SignaPay Direct significantly reduced administrative time spent on accounting.Driving Efficiency & Profitability for Medical PracticesBy integrating Virtual Sally’s cutting-edge virtual reception technology with SignaPay Direct’s cost-saving payment processing platform, medical offices in New York and New Jersey can dramatically cut overhead costs, streamline front desk operations, and improve financial efficiency. This partnership represents a groundbreaking shift in how medical offices manage patient engagement and payments, leading to greater savings and enhanced service quality.About SignaPay DirectSignaPay Direct provides cutting-edge payment processing solutions that help small businesses reduce costs while maintaining full legal and regulatory compliance. Specializing in Dual Pricing, the company offers plug-and-play payment equipment, mobile terminals, and transparent revenue models for growing practices.🔗 Learn more: www.signapaydirect.com About Virtual SallyVirtual Sally is a patented virtual reception desk system designed for healthcare offices. It offers HIPAA-compliant communication, centralized patient engagement tools, and real-time video receptionist support — all at a fraction of the cost of traditional front desk staff.🔗 Learn more: www.virtualsally.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.