Fetch Me Later Offers Small-Group, Personality-Based Dog Daycare Program in McKinney, TX

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, McKinney's premier luxury pet resort, offers a personality-based dog daycare program that limits group sizes to six dogs per play session. The program focuses on matching dogs based on temperament rather than solely on size, allowing for more personalized care and reduced stress levels among participants.

The daycare program, which operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., includes multiple play sessions throughout the day balanced with scheduled rest periods. Each participating dog receives one complimentary enrichment activity, which can be customized based on the animal's personality and preferences.

"Our approach to daycare recognizes that dogs have unique personalities and social needs," said Ben Muehler, Community Relations representative at Fetch Me Later. "By keeping our groups small and focusing on temperament compatibility, we can create a more comfortable and enjoyable experience that lets dogs be themselves."

The resort offers various enrichment options including nature walks, swimming in their on-site pool, fetch games, and quiet cuddle time with staff members.

Fetch Me Later has also introduced package options that provide additional value for regular clients. Customers who purchase 10 days receive one free, while those who purchase 20 days receive two free days plus complimentary treat enrichment add-ons.

The daycare program is part of Fetch Me Later's comprehensive pet care services that have been available since the resort's founding in 1998. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, the facility serves pet owners primarily from McKinney, Frisco, and Prosper, with clients traveling from within a 10-mile radius of zip code 75071.

Long-time client Jodi C. shared her experience: "We absolutely love Fetch Me Later. Everyone is super friendly and helpful. Our golden retriever loves coming to daycare and playing with all her pup friends. She receives a perfect balance of playtime and rest time and lots of attention. We love this place!"

The company's approach addresses a specific need in the pet care market. While many daycare facilities group dogs primarily by size, Fetch Me Later's temperament-based grouping aims to create more compatible playgroups.

"Our 2 foster pups have been coming here for day care for a few months now and was the best decision we ever made for them. This place is like a 2nd family. They love it and it’s great for them to get to run free outdoors and to meet other dogs. I couldn't imagine taking them elsewhere we visited other places, and they didn't come close. I truly feel they are cared for here!" said Michelle K., another client.

The McGough family, including Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler, own and operate the resort. Denise McGough, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, maintains a regular presence on-site to oversee operations.

"We love Fetch Me Later! Our pup Pepper Ann always gets excited when we pull into the driveway of her 'doggy day camp.' The staff is phenomenal. They do a great job of maintaining the facilities and keeping our pup happy!!" said Caitlyn B.

According to the company's website, reservations are required for all daycare services.

For more information about Fetch Me Later's daycare program or to book accommodations, call +1 972-562-9910

Fetch Me Later (https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/about-us) is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 12 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

