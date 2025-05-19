New Book for Doodle Dogs Tops Amazon Charts With First Routine-Based Training Approach

Cover of Your Doodle’s Daily Schedule Blueprint™, the new Amazon bestseller by Doodle expert Corinne Gearhart. Author and Doodle expert Corinne Gearhart with her Cavapoo, Nestlé, in the Colorado mountains. The Doodle Pro® logo, representing founder Corinne Gearhart’s mission to bring peace, structure, and connection to Doodle families since 2017.

Doodle expert Corinne Gearhart launches the first training guide built around daily structure for Doodle dogs, now topping five Amazon categories.

Doodles need more than general dog advice. They thrive with daily structure, emotional support, and routines designed just for them.” — Corinne Gearhart, Founder of The Doodle Pro®

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinne Gearhart’s New Doodle Training Book Tops Five Amazon CategoriesCorinne Gearhart releases the first structure-focused guide for Doodle dogs, topping five Amazon categories at launchA new training book for Doodles has surged to the top of the charts, hitting #1 New Release in five Amazon categories including Dog Training, Dog Breeds, and Ethology. Your Doodle’s Daily Schedule Blueprint™, by certified trainer and podcast host Corinne Gearhart, also reached #2 Bestseller in both Ethology and the Biological Science of Dogs & Wolves.Doodles—popular dogs like Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, and Bernedoodles—are known for their energy, intelligence, and emotional sensitivity. But many pet parents quickly discover that raising a Doodle requires more structure and support than they expected. Gearhart’s new book is the first to offer a science-backed, daily routine-based approach built specifically for the needs of Doodles.“Doodles aren’t just fluffy versions of other dogs,” said Gearhart. “They need consistency, emotional support, and clear structure to thrive—especially in busy family homes.”Recognized as the leading expert on Doodle behavior and training, Gearhart is the founder of The Doodle Pro® and host of The Doodle Pro® Podcast , which has surpassed 100,000 global downloads. With over 50,000 hours dedicated to working exclusively with Doodles, she’s helped thousands of families across the world navigate puppyhood, behavior challenges, and emotional bonding through positive, science-based methods.What’s Inside the Book:Structure daily routines for Doodles of all ages—from puppy to seniorUse printable planners and trackers to stay consistentCustomize routines for families, professionals, and multi-dog householdsReduce stress around grooming, crate time, and vet visitsAccess exclusive resources, including the Doodle Daily Toolkit™ and a live customization workshop on June 6Early Feedback from Trainers and Doodle Parents:“This is revolutionary and will bring peace to so many guardians.” — Malena DeMartini-Price, author of Separation Anxiety in Dogs“Our days are smoother and calmer after adding just a few things.” — Elaine Barnum, ARC reader“It’s the Bible of all things Doodle.” — Michelle, Amazon reviewerYour Doodle’s Daily Schedule Blueprint™ is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent retailers. The Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats are all available now.Suggested Interview Topics:Why general dog training advice often fails DoodlesThe top three mistakes new Doodle parents makeHow structured routines change canine behaviorHow Gearhart built the first Doodle-exclusive training brandMedia Assets & Contact:Download high-res images, author bio, podcast links, and more at https://thedoodlepro.com/media Press Contact:Corinne GearhartFounder & Lead Doodle ExpertThe Doodle Promedia@thedoodlepro.com(720) 588-0489

