Auto Pre-Purchase Inspections Launches New Mobile OBD Quickscan Service

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Pre-Purchase Inspections , the leading independent third-party used vehicle mobile inspection service, today announced the launch of OBD Quickscan , a specialized diagnostic service designed to give vehicle owners comprehensive insights into their car's electronic systems. As electronic components increasingly control critical vehicle functions, this new service addresses growing consumer demand for deeper diagnostic information beyond what standard code readers can provide.OBD Quickscan works with all versions of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) systems, including OBD-I and OBD-II, as well as earlier diagnostic protocols such as GM's Assembly Line Diagnostic Link (ALDL). This universal compatibility ensures virtually all vehicles on the road today can benefit from the service."Today's vehicles are essentially computers on wheels, with dozens of electronic control modules managing everything from engine performance to safety systems," said a spokesperson for Auto Pre-Purchase Inspections. "When warning lights appear, consumers often face expensive diagnostic fees just to identify the problem. OBD Quickscan gives vehicle owners manufacturer-level diagnostic information directly, empowering them with knowledge before they visit a repair facility."Beyond Basic Code ReadingUnlike basic code readers available to consumers, OBD Quickscan delivers OEM manufacturer-leveldiagnostic information, providing vehicle owners with detailed insights previously available only todealership service departments. The comprehensive service:- Accesses and documents all Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) from multiple vehicle control modules- Provides detailed explanation of each code's meaning and implications- Identifies pending codes that haven't yet triggered warning lights but could indicate developing issues- Delivers results in a clear, actionable report format"A standard code reader might tell you there's an emissions-related fault, but OBD Quickscan might reveal that a specific oxygen sensor is beginning to fail, allowing for much more targeted repairs," explained the company spokesperson.Practical Applications for Vehicle OwnersOBD Quickscan serves multiple practical purposes for vehicle owners:1. Pre-repair diagnosis: Vehicle owners can identify the exact nature of problems before visiting repair shops, allowing for more informed discussions with mechanics.2. Repair cost estimation: Armed with specific diagnostic information, consumers can research typical repair costs for their specific issues. For example, if OBD Quickscan identifies a P0645 DTC (A/C Compressor failure) in a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas, owners can know that fair market repair costs typically range from $1,100 to $1,500.3. Check Engine light investigation: OBD Quickscan provides definitive answers about the causes of warning lights, eliminating guesswork and potentially saving unnecessary diagnostic fees.4. Verification of repair completeness: After repairs, OBD Quickscan can confirm that all related issues have been properly addressed, ensuring no problems remain unresolved.5. Pre-purchase insights: For used car buyers, the service offers critical information about a vehicle's electronic health before purchase, potentially uncovering issues that sellers may not have disclosed.Independence Ensures Unbiased ResultsIn keeping with Auto Pre-Purchase Inspections' core philosophy, OBD Quickscan operates with complete independence from repair facilities. "Our technicians have no financial incentive to find—or overlook—issues with your vehicle," noted the company spokesperson. "We provide only factual diagnostic information directly to you, allowing you to make informed decisions about repairs without pressure from service providers who might benefit from your repair needs."Availability and PricingThe Mobile OBD Quickscan service is available immediately throughout New Hampshire, with expansion to additional New England states planned over the Summer months. The service can be performed at the customer's location, eliminating the need to bring vehicles to a service center.Results are provided in a detailed electronic report, typically delivered the same day as the scan. Pricing information is available upon request, with the company noting that the service typically costs significantly less than diagnostic fees charged by dealerships and repair facilities.About Auto Pre-Purchase InspectionsAuto Pre-Purchase Inspections is an independent third-party used vehicle inspection service based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company specializes exclusively in comprehensive pre-purchase, pre-sale, and end-of-warranty inspections, providing unbiased assessments directly to customers. With no affiliation to repair shops or dealers, Auto Pre-Purchase Inspections delivers objective findings that help consumers make informed decisions when purchasing used vehicles.

