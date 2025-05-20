NovaCHARGE Introduces Flexx Mobile DC Fast Chargers for EV Hurricane Preparedness and Emergency Response

NC8000 Charging Red Tesla NovaCharge Logo

NovaCHARGE debuts Flexx mobile EV chargers to aid municipalities with fast, rugged charging during hurricane emergencies.

“Flexx is a game-changer for municipalities needing reliable, fast-charging infrastructure during hurricanes and other natural disasters.” ” — Oscar Rodriguez, CEO- NovaCHARGE

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hurricane season approaches, municipalities face the growing challenge of ensuring the safety and mobility of all drivers, including those with electric vehicles (EVs). NovaCHARGE , a leader in providing innovative electric vehicle charging hardware and software solutions, is proud to introduce the Flexx mobile DC fast chargers, manufactured by Charge Rigs , to help municipalities prepare for and respond to natural disasters.The Flexx mobile DC fast charger is designed for rugged reliability, able to withstand harsh environments and rough terrain. It provides fast-charging capabilities for EVs, ensuring that municipalities can offer critical support during emergencies. The increasing adoption of EVs makes it essential for municipalities to have flexible, reliable charging infrastructure in place, especially when traditional infrastructure may be compromised due to flooding, power outages, or severe weather conditions.“Flexx is a game-changer for municipalities needing reliable, fast-charging infrastructure during hurricanes and other natural disasters,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. “Whether deployed in flooded areas, rural evacuation routes, or near emergency shelters, Flexx delivers rapid, dependable charging and can also serve as an essential power source when the grid goes down. We’re proud to offer this rugged solution that municipalities can count on when it matters most.”Key Benefits of Flexx for Hurricane Preparedness:• Rugged, Reliable Design: Flexx is engineered to handle the toughest conditions and rough terrain, making it the ideal solution for deployment in flood-prone areas, rural zones, or locations with damaged infrastructure.• Mobile DC Fast Charging: Flexx delivers rapid DC fast charging, enabling EV drivers to quickly recharge and remain mobile during critical evacuation and recovery efforts.• Emergency Power Source: In addition to EV charging, Flexx can serve as a dependable power source for first responders, hospitals, and other critical services, ensuring operations continue even when the power grid fails.• Rapid Deployment: Flexx units can be quickly set up in key locations like emergency shelters, evacuation zones, and public safety areas, providing immediate charging support during a crisis.• Scalability and Flexibility: Flexx is scalable, allowing municipalities to deploy multiple units based on the scope of the disaster, ensuring enough charging resources are available for EV drivers during emergencies.Strengthening Emergency Response and Community ResilienceAs the adoption of EVs continues to rise, municipalities must be proactive in ensuring that infrastructure is available to support EV drivers during emergencies. Flexx offers a flexible, reliable, and rugged solution to ensure that EVs remain operational even in the most extreme conditions. Whether for evacuation purposes or supporting essential services, Flexx ensures that municipalities have the resources to provide fast, mobile charging during natural disasters.At NovaCHARGE, we are committed to leading the charge in EV charging hardware and software solutions that enable the future of sustainable transportation. Through innovations like Flexx, we are ensuring that communities are better prepared for whatever the future holds.For more information on how Flexx can enhance your community’s hurricane preparedness, visit [ www.novacharge.net ] or contact [insert contact information].About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions, offering both hardware and software solutions that support the growing demand for electric vehicle adoption. With over 16 years of experience, NovaCHARGE delivers reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging solutions to municipalities, fleet operators, and businesses. We specialize in developing high-performance, interoperable EV networks that support the transition to clean, sustainable transportation.About Charge RigsCharge Rigs is a trusted manufacturer of rugged, mobile EV charging solutions, including the Flexx mobile DC fast charger. Charge Rigs’ products are designed to operate in the toughest environments, providing municipalities, fleets, and businesses with reliable charging infrastructure that can withstand harsh conditions and support emergency preparedness.

