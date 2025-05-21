Data Decoded MCR: Two-day data festival launches in Manchester

Data Decoded

Calling all North West data professionals & business leaders: A bold new data event is arriving in Manchester this October—and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Decoded MCR 2025:

Unlocking the Power of Data for Business Leaders & Data Pros

21–22 October 2025 | Manchester Central

Free to attend – register now at datadecoded.com

Manchester, UK - Calling all North West data professionals and business leaders: A bold new event is arriving in Manchester this October—and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Suitable for your entire data team, Data Decoded MCR 2025 is a two-day data festival where cutting-edge data and AI meet real-world application, designed specifically for those who use data to make smarter decisions, drive innovation, and stay ahead in competitive markets.

Taking place at Manchester Central on 21–22 October 2025, Data Decoded is more than just a conference and exhibition—it’s a high-energy, thought-provoking gathering of minds shaping the future of data.

Whether you're leading strategy, engineering infrastructure, or applying AI in daily operations, this is your space to learn, connect, and grow—right here in the heart of the North West.

What to Expect at Data Decoded MCR 2025:

• Deepen your expertise: Explore the latest in Data Governance, Generative AI, Data Engineering, AI Strategy and more.

• Hear from industry leaders: Learn from experts as they share their transformative data journeys.

• Make real connections: Network with peers, thought leaders, innovators, and trusted solution providers.

• Tackle your biggest data challenges: Discover tools, platforms, and services—from global players to innovative start-ups.

• Get hands-on: Participate in focused workshops that sharpen technical skills and strategic thinking.

• Celebrate community: Enjoy evening social events and connect with the vibrant Northern data scene.

Data Decoded 2025 is the must-attend event for data pros and decision-makers across the North West and beyond. It's free, it's local, and it’s built for you.

Let’s unlock the power of data and AI—together, in Manchester.

