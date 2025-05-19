Combat Veteran, Federal Agent & Military Contractor Launches Explosive New Book: INNER ARMOR: Perpetual Resilience™

Inner Armor Perpetual Resilience - The Tactical Guide to Building your Inner Armor

A high-octane resilience manual from Dr. Andrew D. Wittman — built for chaos, backed by neuroscience, and forged in real-world fire.

I wrote Inner Armor to give others what I had to fight to build: a system to guard your mind and heart in real time — under pressure, in public, at work, and at home.” — Andrew D. Wittman, PhD

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — In an era of unrelenting stress, emotional volatility, and chaos fatigue, Dr. Andrew D. Wittman’s newest release, INNER ARMOR: Perpetual Resilience™ , cuts through the noise like a scalpel. More than a motivational pep talk, Inner Armor is a tactical playbook for mastering pressure, building mental fortitude, and leading from the inside out — no matter how chaotic the world gets.Wittman is not your average author. He’s a U.S. Marine Corps infantry combat veteran with five deployments, a former police officer, and a federal agent who’s stood watch over some of the world’s most powerful figures — including Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, King Abdullah of Jordan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sir Elton John. As a private military contractor for the U.S. State Department, he completed six additional deployments and trained elite operatives — Navy SEALs, Marines, Rangers, and Special Forces — in high-threat diplomatic security. He holds a PhD in Theological Studies, founded the Mental Toughness Training Center, and has trained thousands in resilience, leadership, and performance under pressure.The origin of INNER ARMOR is raw and deeply personal:“After five deployments with the Marines and six more as a private military contractor, I expected the battlefield to be the hardest part. But PTSD hit harder as a street cop. I never left the combat zone—because the violence was happening where I lived, shopped, and ate with my family. Afghanistan gave me 36 hours to decompress on the way home. The beat? I clocked out and drove straight to Little League with blood still on my boots. I wrote Inner Armor to give others what I had to fight to build: a system to guard your mind and heart in real time — under pressure, in public, at work, and at home.”This is not just another self-help title. INNER ARMOR is a field-proven, neuroscience-powered training manual for CEOs, athletes, warriors, first responders, parents — anyone living under pressure. Inside are real drills. Real frameworks. Real habits that build real resilience — and they only take two minutes a day.Why this book? Why now?Because in a post-pandemic, always-on, emotionally reactive world, resilience isn’t a luxury — it’s a requirement. From boardrooms to classrooms, from military bases to kitchen tables, INNER ARMOR is your blueprint for standing strong, staying grounded, and showing up at full strength.To book Andrew D. Wittman, PhD, for keynote speaking, media interviews, or corporate leadership intensives, visit www.GetWarriorTough.com

