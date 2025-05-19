Budget Home Supply Becomes Northern Colorado’s Largest Composite Decking Dealer

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increased demand for outdoor living enhancements across the Front Range, Budget Home Supply has expanded its product and service portfolio, officially becoming the largest composite decking supplier in Northern Colorado . The announcement reflects a broader shift in residential building trends, with homeowners and contractors seeking resilient, long-lasting materials and design-forward features for decks, patios, and integrated outdoor spaces.With over four decades in operation and an 80,000-square-foot facility in Longmont, Budget Home Supply has formally strengthened its position as the leading decking dealer and full-service deck store for the region, serving Longmont, Boulder, Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding cities. The store now features the area’s most comprehensive selection of decking supplies, including low-maintenance composite boards, fastening systems, railing kits, and weather-resistant lighting solutions.Demand for Composite Decking Surges in Colorado’s Outdoor MarketAs more property owners prioritize long-term durability and visual cohesion in their outdoor spaces, the adoption of composite materials has grown steadily. Budget Home Supply has responded by increasing its inventory of high-performance deck supplies, which are suited to Colorado’s variable climate. Composite boards offered at the store are designed to resist moisture, temperature shifts, and UV exposure, making them an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional wood decking.In its expanded role as a regional decking supplier, the company now offers a comprehensive product line from leading composite manufacturers, providing a range of finishes, colors, and surface technologies to suit both residential and commercial projects.Customization Now Central to Deck DesignThe expansion also features a curated selection of custom deck designs and modern deck lighting systems, enabling customers to incorporate their personal style and safety features into their decking plans. By partnering with specialized deck railing suppliers, Budget Home Supply ensures access to aluminum, wood, and cable railing systems suitable for both elevated decks and ground-level platforms.Lighting installations—now standard in most new deck builds—are available in multiple formats, including post cap lights, stair lighting, and recessed LEDs. These systems enhance both usability and visual appeal while extending outdoor access well beyond daylight hours.Decking Meets Culinary Design in Outdoor Kitchen InstallationsThe store’s inventory has also expanded to support rising interest in open-air culinary spaces. With Colorado homeowners increasingly building outdoor kitchens, Budget Home Supply now provides materials and structural accessories to accommodate grills, built-in cabinetry, outdoor sinks, and prep surfaces in areas adjacent to or integrated with deck platforms.By sourcing all decking, home, and kitchen supply needs from a single location, builders can ensure design continuity and streamline their construction schedules.A Vision for Outdoor Living in Northern ColoradoThe expansion of decking services and product lines is part of a broader strategy to support the evolving lifestyle and construction needs of residents in Northern Colorado. Budget Home Supply invites homeowners, contractors, and designers seeking high-quality, community-focused building solutions to explore its extensive range of decking supplies, hardware, and customization options. As a trusted local provider with over 40 years of service, the company remains committed to delivering dependable products, expert guidance, and long-term value.About Budget Home SupplyBudget Home Supply is Northern Colorado’s leading provider of deck supplies, kitchen and interior materials, and full-service building solutions. With the largest inventory of composite materials in the region, the company serves as the trusted decking supplier and renovation partner for homeowners and professionals across Longmont, Boulder, Fort Collins, and beyond.For more information about decking solutions and services, visit https://budgethomesupply.com

