Talentuch Launches White-Label Recruitment Project to Expand Value and Reach for Their Partners

Anna Didus, Account Director of Talentuch

Talentuch launched the white label recruitment project, which will help the agency's clients offer recruitment as part of their service range.

We’re not just offering recruitment services—we enable our partners to scale. With white-labeling, we become an extension of our partner’s team, delivering results under their name, with our quality.” — Anna Didus, Account Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly a decade of experience in subscription-based recruitment Talentuch is now extending its proven RPO model to partners looking to expand their service offerings without the need to build internal recruitment teams. The white-label model allows partners to integrate Talentuch's full-cycle recruitment services—including candidate sourcing, screening, and account management—into their own workflows, while simultaneously maintaining their own brand identity.What Talentuch's White-Label Recruitment Means for Partners- They Can Expand Service Offerings Without Additional Resources: Partners can provide end-to-end recruitment solutions without the overhead cost of hiring or training recruiters on their own.- Retention and Attracting Clients: This collaboration model helps companies retain current customers, since all their hiring needs are fulfilled. Moreover, white label recruitment helps attract new business through expanded capabilities and service offerings.- Pricing Model with Predictable Returns: Talentuch’s standard subscription model covers multiple vacancies under a fixed monthly fee. For example, if a partner chooses the standard hiring plan, they will be able to deliver three placements to their clients in under two months, significantly increasing profitability.- Flexible & Scalable Support: Services are offered on-demand, making it easy for partners to scale recruitment operations up or down without long-term commitment.- Invisible Recruitment Power: Talentuch operates behind the scenes using the partner’s branding, so there is full alignment in the brand image.“We decided to launch this collaboration model for companies and consultants who want to expand their offering range and deliver recruitment excellence to their customers without spending their internal resources,” says Anna Didus, Account Director at Talentuch. “It’s not just outsourcing—it’s a strategic extension of their own capabilities, delivered with Talentuch’s quality and experience.”This initiative reflects Talentuch’s broader mission: to deliver high-quality recruitment solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of HR and IT service providers. The white label recruiting model creates a scalable way to support partners in growing their own businesses and enhancing the service range.Talentuch is an international IT recruitment agency specializing in flexible, subscription-based hiring solutions. With a focus on the global tech market and nearly ten years of experience, Talentuch helps businesses fill multiple positions faster while maintaining consistent quality, brand integrity, and cost-efficiency.

