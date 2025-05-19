Hernon Manufacturing Wins 2025 ACG Orlando SMART Award

Hernon wins 2025 ACG Orlando SMART Award for innovation, global growth, and contributions to Central Florida’s manufacturing economy.

This award reflects the dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to developing next-generation adhesive technologies that serve industries from defense to renewable energy.” — Harry Arnon, President of Hernon Manufacturing

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hernon Manufacturing, a global leader in high-performance adhesives, sealants, and precision dispensing systems, has been named a winner of the 2025 ACG Orlando 17th Annual SMART Awards, recognizing the company’s sustained innovation, strategic growth, and contribution to the Central Florida economy.The SMART Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence in middle-market business performance, including revenue growth, corporate culture, product innovation, and industry leadership. Hernon was selected for its technological advancements in mission-critical adhesives, global market expansion, and strong legacy of U.S.-based manufacturing.“We are proud to be recognized by ACG Orlando for our continued growth and innovation,” said Harry Arnon, President of Hernon Manufacturing. “This award reflects the dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to developing next-generation adhesive technologies that serve industries from defense to renewable energy .”With exports to over 60 countries, strategic partnerships in defense and aerospace, and a rapidly expanding footprint, Hernon remains at the forefront of American manufacturing excellence.For more information, visit www.hernon.com

