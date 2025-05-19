Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala hands over school furniture in Soweto



Employment and Labour Deputy Minister, Nemadzinga-Tshabalala today presided over the handover of school furniture event at Prudens Secondary School in Tladi, Soweto – a move designed to improve educational outcomes.

Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour donated 70 learner chairs and 70 stackable tables to assist the school in addressing a resource gap. Prudens Secondary School had written to the SEE requesting a donation of school furniture. The school further shared their ongoing challenges due to a shortage of learner furniture, which negatively impacts the quality of teaching and learning.

Nemadzinga-Tshabalala said today's donation was a response to a promise made, “and we have now delivered". The Deputy Minister said plans were afoot to look at the feasibility of building a hall and a swimming pool at the school.

The Supported Employment Enterprises has been established with a mandate of creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. SEE, formerly known as Sheltered Employment Factories (SEF) made the donation to support and help improve the teaching and learning environment at Prudens Secondary School.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said a lack of resources was something that should not be tolerated in an education space. Morero promised that the City would address the reservoir in the area supplying water to the school, saying lack of access to water cannot be allowed to interfere with education.

Prudens Secondary Principal, Arthur Molokele said the donation would provide the much-needed boost in the quest to develop future leaders. Molokele appealed to the Deputy Minister to adopt the school.

SEE Chief Financial Officer, Malebo Sebaka said the donation was a gift from “special people" to the school.

N.B: About Supported Employment Enterprises

SEE formerly known as Sheltered Employment Factories [SEF] were established in 1943 to provide employment opportunities to disabled ex-servicemen and service women who could not hold down employment in the labour market.

The SEE currently employs over 1000 persons with disabilities across 12 factories located in eight of the nine provinces in South Africa. As one of the largest furniture manufacturers in South Africa, the SEE has identified the need to play an active role in assisting with the provision of learner furniture in historically disadvantaged communities.

