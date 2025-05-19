AnnieGuard Unveils the First Multimodal Sarcoma Threat-Detection Software

Tiara Jamison, Founder & CEO, presents SarcRisk™—AnnieGuard’s first multimodal sarcoma threat-detection software. Photo by Marc Robert Jeanniton.

AnnieGuard announces SarcRisk™—multimodal software for early sarcoma detection validated on NIH datasets—now inviting clinical pilots & research collaborations.

Soft-tissue sarcoma hides in fragmented data. With SarcRisk™, we've turned every patient record into a proactive scanning engine—like threat intelligence for the human body.” — Tiara Jamison, Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC , DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnnieGuard Corp. today unveiled SarcRisk™—multimodal AI software that unifies structured and unstructured EHR data (from labs and demographics to provider notes) alongside genomic markers to flag early sarcoma risk. In retrospective NIH testing on a small validation set, SarcRisk™ achieved a 76% accuracy rate with zero false positives (100% specificity). As we onboard larger, more diverse datasets, we anticipate both sensitivity and overall accuracy to climb even higher," said Tiara Jamison, Founder & CEO of AnnieGuard. "With sarcoma being rare and misdiagnosed 40% of the time, we aren't just focused on early detection—we're pioneering multi-stage threat detection. SarcRisk™ digs into EHR systems to uncover patients with dormant sarcoma signals who've been misdiagnosed or carry multiple risk factors. This work is so important because, unlike other cancers, sarcoma has no established screening or early detection measures today.

Initial Soft-Tissue Focus

AnnieGuard's first pilots and NIH validations centered on soft-tissue sarcoma, representing roughly 80% of all sarcoma cases and offering the most readily accessible adult datasets. Bone sarcoma incurs unique pediatric privacy and access challenges, so those subtypes will follow as data availability improves.

By treating the body as a dynamic data network rather than static anatomy, SarcRisk™ decodes hidden vulnerability patterns into clear, actionable clinician alerts.

"Soft-tissue sarcoma hides in fragmented data," said Tiara Jamison. "We've applied a decade of AI expertise at Microsoft, Google, and Amazon to turn every patient record into a proactive scanning engine—like threat intelligence for the human body."

Retrospective Validation on NIH Datasets

46% sensitivity, 100% specificity on retrospective NIH testing

159 soft-tissue sarcoma cases (TCGA-SARC)

300 control cases (kidney, breast, skin)

GTEx baseline data fine-tuned key biomarker thresholds

Seeking Clinical & Research Partners

Hospitals, ACOs, and research institutions interested in piloting SarcRisk™ or contributing de-identified datasets are invited to contact Tiara Jamison at info@annieguard.com.

About AnnieGuard

Inspired by the founder's mother, Annie Jamison, whose life was cut short by sarcoma, AnnieGuard builds AI-driven rare-disease detection solutions by reverse-engineering the body's data networks to deliver early, actionable insights—starting with sarcoma. Its proprietary SarcRisk™ engine generates explainable risk signals that fuel timely referrals, targeted testing, and life-saving treatment plans. For more information, visit www.annieguard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.