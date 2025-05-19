Wilderness Island Tours Unveils Family-Friendly Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tours

Wilderness Island Tours launches family-friendly Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tours, offering van-based wildlife and cultural experiences in Hoonah, Alaska.

Our van tours let families explore Chichagof Island’s wildlife and Tlingit culture together. We aim to create meaningful memories for all ages.” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilderness Island Tours LLC, a premier excursion operator at Icy Strait Point, announced the launch of its family-friendly Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tours. Conducted exclusively by van, these tours immerse families in Alaska’s pristine wilderness on Chichagof Island. They showcase brown bears, bald eagles, and Sitka deer while celebrating the rich Tlingit culture of Hoonah. Departing from Icy Strait Point, these excursions promise unforgettable memories for families visiting Alaska’s largest Native Tlingit village.Plan your family’s Alaskan adventure today! Book an Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tour with Wilderness Island Tours at https://www.wildernessislandtours.com/ A Family Adventure on Chichagof IslandLocated on Chichagof Island, Icy Strait Point is renowned for its abundant wildlife and cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for family-friendly adventures. The new Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tours by Wilderness Island Tours are designed for guests of all ages, offering safe, engaging, and educational van-based experiences. These small-group tours, limited to 14 guests, ensure a personalized journey through the scenic landscapes of Chichagof Island, known as “Bear Island” for its high density of brown bears—approximately three per square mile. Families can spot bald eagles, Sitka deer, and other wildlife along historic logging roads and rainforest trails.The tours are conducted in comfortable, air-conditioned vans, ideal for families with young children or those with mobility challenges. The vans’ spacious design ensures comfort for all. “Our van tours are crafted to bring families closer to Alaska’s wildlife and culture,” said the Operations Manager at Wilderness Island Tours. “From kids to grandparents, everyone can enjoy the thrill of spotting bears and learning about Tlingit traditions in a safe, family-friendly setting.”Cultural Enrichment and ConservationOwned and operated by the Huna Totem Corporation, Icy Strait Point is deeply rooted in Tlingit culture. All profits from the tours support the Hoonah community, Alaska’s largest Native Tlingit village. Families can enrich their experience with visits to the Yaakw Kahidi Cultural Center to explore Tlingit history, totem pole carving, and traditional performances. These cultural elements provide an educational layer, making the tours as enriching as they are exciting.The tours also emphasize conservation, addressing the need to protect Chichagof Island’s delicate ecosystem. Wilderness Island Tours collaborates with local conservation efforts to ensure responsible wildlife viewing and educates guests about preserving habitats for bears and other species.Tour Highlights and FeaturesThe family-friendly Icy Strait Point Wildlife Tours offer a range of benefits tailored to families:- Prime Wildlife Viewing: Expert guides, often lifelong Hoonah residents, know the best spots for spotting brown bears, bald eagles, and Sitka deer.- Comfortable Vans: Air-conditioned vans accommodate wheelchairs and provide ample space for families to relax.- Educational Commentary: Tlingit guides share insights into the region’s wildlife, history, and cultural significance.- Flexible Itineraries: Tours last 2 to 3 hours, allowing families to combine them with activities like ziplining or visiting the historic salmon cannery museum.Beyond wildlife, families can explore Icy Strait Point’s other attractions, such as the world’s largest ZipRider, a 5,330-foot zipline offering breathtaking views for thrill-seekers. For a more relaxed experience, the Skyglider Gondola provides panoramic vistas of Glacier Bay, suitable for all ages. These options ensure families can tailor their day to their interests, creating a well-rounded Alaskan adventure.Meeting the Demand for Family-Friendly TravelAccording to a 2024 report by the Family Travel Association, 85% of families prioritize destinations offering educational and outdoor activities for children. Icy Strait Point’s van-based wildlife tours meet this demand by combining adventure with learning, appealing to the 70% of cruise passengers who seek authentic cultural experiences. With over 30 excursions available, Icy Strait Point has become a top choice for families cruising to Alaska, particularly during the summer when wildlife is abundant.The launch of these tours aligns with a surge in family travel to Alaska. In 2024, cruise passenger numbers to Icy Strait Point increased by 15% compared to the previous year, driven by demand for unique shore excursions. Wilderness Island Tours aims to capture this market by offering van-based experiences that balance excitement, education, and affordability.About Wilderness Island ToursWilderness Island Tours, based in Hoonah, Alaska, specializes in authentic Alaskan excursions at Icy Strait Point. Operated in partnership with the Huna Totem Corporation, the company offers wildlife and cultural tours that showcase the natural beauty and Tlingit heritage of Chichagof Island. Since 2004, Wilderness Island Tours has provided unforgettable experiences for cruise passengers and visitors, emphasizing sustainability and community support.

