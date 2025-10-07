Premier Auto Protect Expands Buick Extended Warranty Coverage Nationwide

Premier Auto Protect extends its Buick warranty coverage nationwide, offering tailored protection plans and 24/7 support for certified pre-owned models.

Our goal is to make vehicle ownership simpler and more secure for Buick drivers. By expanding coverage nationwide, we’re helping customers protect their investment with confidence.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect today announced the nationwide expansion of its Buick Extended Warranty coverage, with enhanced plan options designed for certified pre‑owned (CPO) Buick models. The expansion enhances access to comprehensive vehicle protection for Buick owners nationwide, providing dependable coverage alongside a broad network of repair facilities, 24/7 roadside assistance, and streamlined claims support.Buick owners can request a personalized quote in minutes. Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/buick-extended-warranty/ for Buick coverage or speak with a coverage specialist to compare plan tiers and deductible options.The announcement comes as Buick continues to perform strongly in dependability rankings. According to the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, Buick ranks highest among mass‑market brands, while industry-wide software and connectivity issues remain a focus for owners and service providers. For CPO buyers who plan longer ownership, targeted extended protection can help manage the rising costs of advanced components and electronics.Lead Highlights for Certified Pre‑Owned Buick Owners- Tailored plan options for CPO Buick models, extending protection well beyond the factory warranty.- Nationwide repair acceptance at thousands of certified facilities, simplifying service when travel or relocation occurs.- 24/7 roadside assistance, including towing, jump starts, lockout support, and flat tire help.- Rental car reimbursement to help maintain mobility during covered repairs.- Transferable coverage that can enhance resale value when ownership changes.- Flexible deductibles and payment options designed to fit different budgets and usage patterns.Note: Specific benefits and terms vary by plan. Refer to the contract documents for details on covered components, exclusions, waiting periods, and claim procedures.Why Extended Protection Matters for Modern BuicksAs vehicles incorporate more software-defined features and connected systems, the complexity of repairs can increase. The 2025 J.D. Power VDS highlights a continued rise in software‑related issues across the industry. Extended protection can help offset unexpected costs and minimize downtime. While Buick’s overall cost of ownership and reliability remain competitive, unforeseen component failures still occur.Third‑party cost benchmarks also provide helpful context. RepairPal estimates the average annual repair and maintenance costs for Buicks to be approximately $608 (historical estimate; varies by model, age, and condition). An extended plan does not replace routine maintenance. Still, it can help mitigate covered repair expenses for eligible components—especially helpful for high-mileage CPO vehicles or owners planning longer ownership horizons.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides nationwide vehicle service contracts designed to help drivers manage the cost of covered repairs. The company’s programs emphasize clear terms, responsive support, and reliable service at a broad network of certified repair facilities. Plans include benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance, rental reimbursement for covered repairs, and transferable coverage options.

