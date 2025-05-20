Honouring Excellence: Global Law Experts Awards 2025

How to Leverage-Legal Awards to Boost Your Firm’s Credibility GLE How-to Leverage Legal Awards to Boost Your Firm’s Credibility Annual Award 2025 How to Leverage-Legal Awards to Boost Your Firm’s Credibility GLE Clients

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winning legal awards for law firms is a significant milestone for lawyers, and it can usher in substantial benefits to their practice. However, the real value of a legal award lies in effectively leveraging it to enhance one’s brand and attract potential clients. Lawyers spend countless hours on marketing and business development for their law firm to win an award or recognition. Hundreds of hours, emails and stress go into winning these recognitions, so naturally, lawyers want to promote the win.That notwithstanding, most firms that win these accolades will typically write one blog post and forget about the undug goldmine! That’s where things go wrong, because the immense amount of work put into the pursuit goes into one website blog post and/or one social media post.However, for strategic firms, winning an award is part of a bigger marketing strategy, which means creating evergreen content around the win. This article will discuss how lawyers can leverage legal awards like the Global Law Experts Awards 2025 to boost their firm’s credibility.The Different Content Types At Your DisposalWhen promoting legal awards for law firms, one must work smart. This means creating multiple pieces of long-form web content, each followed by at least four short-form pieces for social media platforms. For every award won, the lawyer should promote it through earned, owned and shared content across all their network channels.• Earned Content: This ideally means content created by external sources, such as an awarding organization. It is often in press releases, trade media, awards publications and handbooks.• Owned Content: This is content created and shared through the law firm’s website and social media channels.• Paid Content: Entails all forms of paid promotions, including ads, influencers and guest posts.Shared Content: This type of content is created and shared by the lawyer’s communities through reviews, comments and quotes.Pursuing legal awards for law firms is a rigorous process that requires lengthy submissions. Fortunately, by the end of the submission process, participating lawyers had already amassed plenty of content they could use for their lawyer spotlight, blogs, videos, testimonials, ads and press releases. Sharing this content across multiple platforms for months following the awards can fill the firm’s marketing calendar.Different Ways To Leverage A Legal AwardHere are various ways award-winning lawyers and law firms can use owned, earned, paid and shared content to their benefit:Leveraging the Power of Media & Press ReleaseLegal awards are prestigious, and a press release can be a great way to gain earned media coverage. The press release article needs to be attention-grabbing and concise, clearly stating the award, the award winner, and the section criteria. Go straight to the point and answer key questions like who, what, when, and why. For conversion, the lawyer should include contact information and a boilerplate at the end of the article.Using The Law Firm’s Website As A Free Marketing PlatformAfter preparing lengthy submissions for a legal award, such as testimonials, community involvement, pro bono cases or research and findings, lawyers should repurpose this content by publishing it on their website through blogs and long-form content that can be promoted via other platforms.This can be achieved by adding testimonials to the law firm website’s testimonial page or the lawyer’s bio page, creating a new post for the award and adding the badge to the homepage and/or bio page, and highlighting pro bono cases and community involvement through blog posts.Amplifying Your Message With Social Media PostsLawyers looking to promote their awards need to complement their website posts and press releases with social media posts on platforms such as LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. The messaging of these posts should be tailored to each platform and accompanied by engaging visuals.Pro Tip: Create evergreen social media content by consistently posting about how the firm or its lawyers were recognized. When the year ends, this content can be repurposed using hashtags #FlashbackFriday and #ThrowbackThursday.Participating in Speaking Engagements & WebinarsWinning a legal award is a key industry qualifier, and it can serve as a great jumping-off point for having the lawyer or their firm participate in conferences through speaking engagements and webinars. This is a great way to leverage the publicity from the award and make new connections.Updating All Law Firm Marketing MaterialAnother way to promote a legal award and leverage the subsequent publicity is to ensure the award is featured in all marketing material, including business cards, brochures and email signatures. Add a badge or banner on the website that highlights the award, with a section explaining the criteria for the award and why the firm was selected.Lawyers can also leverage a legal award by updating all printed materials to mention the legal award and including a line in their email signature mentioning the award.About Global Law Experts Legal AwardsSince 2010, Global Law Experts has conducted annual awards to celebrate excellence, innovation, and expertise in legal communities worldwide. These awards provide a comprehensive analysis of the legal industry and a complete run-through of the best of the best in terms of industry experts. They are based solely on merit and recognize leaders in their respective fields.

