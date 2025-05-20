Florida’s Leading Aerospace Distributor Secures AS9120B & ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Raising the Bar for Florida’s Aerospace and Defense Supply Chain

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Trading Agency Inc., a Florida-based wholesale distributor, announces its certification to the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards. The Performance Review Institute (PRI) has formally recognized Central Trading Agency for meeting these rigorous standards.This achievement underscores Central Trading Agency’s commitment to supporting Florida’s growing aerospace and defense ecosystem, including key regions such as Tampa Bay, Orlando, Jacksonville, and the Space Coast. The AS9120B certification confirms that CTA’s systems and procedures meet the quality standards required for aerospace distributors—strengthening its position as a trusted procurement partner to Florida’s top aerospace and defense contractors.“Florida is among the top states nationally for aerospace and defense contracting,” said Jerry Greiff, Vice-President of Central Trading Agency. “We’re proud to align our quality systems with the same standards required by leading primes like Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Northrup Grumman, and Boeing, and supporting their missions with speed, reliability, and precision.”Founded in 1996, Central Trading Agency delivers accurate, competitive quotes for the aerospace and defense industry. The company is known for its deep sourcing network, unparalleled product and commodity range, fast turnaround time and on-time deliveries. With a quoting system that has produced over 100,000 successfully completed RFQ transactions, Central Trading Agency continues to set the standard for high-performance procurement in the industry.For more information, visit www.omniprocurement.com or contact Jerry Greiff at jerry@ctaproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.