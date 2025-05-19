BeeCure Celebrates World Bee Day

Poinciana, Fl , May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As World Bee Day approaches on May 20th, BeeCure© proudly joins the global community in honoring the vital role bees play in sustaining our planet. This day not only highlights the significance of pollinators but also underscores the importance of sustainable practices that protect these essential creatures.

Understanding World Bee Day

Established by the United Nations in 2018, World Bee Day commemorates the birth of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping. The day serves as a reminder of the critical role bees and other pollinators play in maintaining biodiversity, ensuring food security, and sustaining ecosystems worldwide.

The Importance of Bees

Bees are responsible for pollinating nearly 75% of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of global food crops. Their decline due to habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and diseases poses a significant threat to global food production and biodiversity. World Bee Day aims to raise awareness about these challenges and promote actions to protect pollinators.

BeeCure's Commitment to Bees and Natural Wellness

At BeeCure, our mission is deeply intertwined with the well-being of bees. Our flagship product, Radiation & Laser Skin Care cream , harnesses the therapeutic properties of medical-grade buckwheat honey —a testament to the remarkable benefits bees provide far beyond pollination—into nourishment and natural wellness.

This year’s World Bee Day theme, “Bee Inspired by Nature to Nourish Us All,” resonates deeply with BeeCure’s mission. Our buckwheat honey-based skincare cream was thoughtfully created to nourish and restore skin compromised by radiation and laser treatments—proof that nature’s smallest heroes can deliver powerful relief. At BeeCure, every tube is a celebration of that nourishment and nature’s restorative power.

The Unique Qualities of Buckwheat Honey

Buckwheat honey stands out among other honeys due to its rich antioxidant content, dark hue, and robust flavor. Scientifically proven, its natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties make it particularly effective in skincare applications. Studies have shown that buckwheat honey possesses three times the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory power compared to traditional honey-based products, making it ideal for soothing and reviving even radiation-damaged skin.

Celebrating World Bee Day: How You Can Participate

BeeCure encourages everyone to engage in activities that support and protect bees:

Support Local Beekeepers : Purchase honey and other products from local, sustainable sources.

: Purchase honey and other products from local, sustainable sources. Plant Bee-Friendly Flora : Cultivate native plants and flowers that provide nectar and pollen for bees.

: Cultivate native plants and flowers that provide nectar and pollen for bees. Avoid Harmful Pesticides : Opt for natural pest control methods to reduce harm to pollinators.

: Opt for natural pest control methods to reduce harm to pollinators. Educate and Advocate: Share information about the importance of bees and advocate for policies that protect their habitats.

Learn More About World Bee Day

To discover more about World Bee Day and how you can get involved, please visit the official United Nations page: https://www.un.org/en/observances/bee-day .

Join the Conversation

Celebrate the tiny heroes behind every bloom!

This World Bee Day, we’re buzzing with excitement—and we want you to join in!

Take the Bee Pun Challenge:

Post your sweetest, silliest, or most clever bee pun on your social media and tag it with:

#WorldBeeDay

#SaveTheBees

#BeeCure

Whether you're bee-wildered, bee-yond excited, or just want to bee kind, let's fill the feed with laughter and love for pollinators. Let’s make World Bee Day un-bee-lievably fun—and raise awareness for a cause that matters.

Visit beecure.com or follow us on Instagram @beecureproducts to join the fun!

About BeeCure



BeeCure is dedicated to creating natural, effective skincare solutions that harness the power of bee-derived ingredients and are scientifically proven. Our products are formulated with medical-grade buckwheat honey, known for its superior healing properties. Our mission is to bring gentle, effective healing to those undergoing radiation, laser treatments, and other skin challenges—without compromising on natural integrity. Nature Made, Science Proven. Learn more at https://BeeCure.com

