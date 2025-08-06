Deffio’s New Crypto Wallet Offers 0% Fees and Full Ownership

Deffio Wallet Download Deffio Wallet Download Deffio Wallet now

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deffio, a newly launched crypto wallet, is now available with 0% commission on purchases for early birds*.

With the Deffio app, Android and iOS device users can quickly create a non-custodial wallet — with simplified verification via email — while maintaining full control over their private keys and digital assets.

The wallet allows you to buy crypto with your cards instantly. Early adopters can enjoy 0% commission on purchases, free crypto transactions, and top-tier market rates.*

Early birds get the best deal — and with Deffio’s special launch conditions*, it’s never been easier to get started with crypto.

- The wallet allows you to buy crypto with your card instantly and enjoy 0% commission on purchases for early birds, always at competitive market rates.

- You can send crypto from your wallet for free.

- Simplified verification flow for transactions up to €500 per 24 hours.

The star of Deffio launch campaign is a parrot named Tokky — the bold, energetic mascot that embodies the spirit of early adopters. With his vibrant personality, Tokky represents the confidence, curiosity, and readiness to explore that define Deffio’s first users.

Tokky became the face of our Early Bird Campaign — drawing attention to the product and its unique benefits for first adopters. He’s here not only to highlight the perks of being among the first to download and use the wallet, but also to listen closely to user feedback.

Key Deffio features include:

- You’re the only one who can access your crypto assets.

- It works with more than 10 different blockchains and types of crypto coins.

- You can easily import an existing wallet by entering a special backup phrase (seed phrase).

- You can keep an eye on other wallets without needing to log into them.

- You can use your regular payment methods (like cards) to buy or sell crypto.

- This is a rare find in crypto — real, 24/7 human support. No bots, just people.

The wallet has multi-chain support, including Bitcoin (BTC and BSC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tron (TRX), as well as plenty of tokens across ERC20, TRC10, and TRC20 standards.

Designed to offer an intuitive experience, this secure wallet enables individuals to manage crypto assets with full ownership and minimal friction. Deffio is built for both crypto newcomers and seasoned users seeking a practical, user-focused solution for holding their digital assets.

“Most wallets still feel like they’re built for insiders,” said Andrii Podobied, CBDO at Deffio. “We built Deffio for real people — those who want control without the chaos. A crypto wallet should feel intuitive. That’s how we get to real adoption of Web3 — by making it usable, not just impressive.”

The Deffio app is already available to users via Google Play and App Store.

Looking ahead, Deffio plans to expand its offering throughout 2025 with smarter fiat on-ramps, a crypto card, and scaling to other blockchains.

Deffio is now available to buy crypto instantly. To learn more or create a wallet, visit https://deffio.com/wallet/

* Disclaimer: Crypto assets carry high risk and may lose value. Deffio offers no financial advice. Geographic and eligibility restrictions apply. Standard fees resume post-promo. Promo valid 20.06–31.08.2025 in UA, PL, PT. 0% fees and rewards subject to terms, limits & availability. Full T&Cs: https://deffio.com/dc/

