OPINION: TEXAS PEACE OF MIND: A LIFELINE FOR RURAL TEXAS

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller May 19, 2025

Texas was built on true grit, God’s grace, and good old-fashioned hard work. Nowhere is that more alive than in our rural communities.

But behind that proud tradition, we’ve got a real crisis, and it's one we can’t afford to ignore any longer: I’m talking about the mental health emergency in rural Texas.

I’ve spent my life working in agriculture. I’ve experienced the strain of maintaining a ranch when the weather is uncooperative, markets are volatile, and bills won't stop accumulating. Our farmers and ranchers are some of the toughest folks ever. They bear a significant burden—decades of legacy, the responsibility of feeding millions, and the unpredictability of nature. Yet, even the strongest shoulders can buckle under excessive weight.

The very traits that make our ag community great—independence, resilience, toughness—are the same qualities that sometimes prevent our farmers and ranchers from seeking help when they need it most. That’s not just a problem for them; it is a problem for all of us, too. That’s a food security issue. When our producers suffer in silence, our entire country is at risk.

Farming is a very isolated job. You spend long days by yourself, working from sunup to sundown, always one storm or one bad market report away from disaster. That kind of stress can wear a person down. And because of the stigma, especially for men, too many people remain silent. Too many suffer in silence. And sometimes, that silence turns deadly.

Of our 254 counties, 246 are classified as mental health shortage areas. This means that in most of rural Texas, there is simply no one around to help. Even if someone wants assistance, they often have to drive for hours, cannot get reliable internet for telehealth, or give up. That is not acceptable.

We need to address this issue, and we need to address it immediately. This means expanding telehealth services, training more providers to work in rural areas, and reducing the bureaucratic barriers so assistance is more accessible. It also requires confronting the stigma. Being tough doesn’t imply suffering in silence. It means having the bravery to speak up, reach out, and encourage your neighbor to do the same.

At the Texas Department of Agriculture, we’re not sitting around idly. We’ve partnered with AgriSafe to provide Texans with the AgriStress Helpline, a 24/7 confidential hotline answered by individuals who understand Texas agriculture producers—trained professionals who know the stress of running a farm, raising livestock, and maintaining the family operation.

We’ve also launched our Texas Peace of Mind initiative to raise awareness about this issue and provide rural Texans with additional tools and resources for assistance. We’re making progress, but there’s more work ahead—and we’re not stopping anytime soon.

It’s time to build a culture where people in rural Texas can discuss mental health without shame, judgment, or fear. That starts at home, around the kitchen table, in church pews, at the co-op, and down at the feed store. We must be honest, look out for one another, and take action before it’s too late.

The mental health of our farmers and ranchers isn’t just important—it’s essential. It’s tied to our food supply, our economy, and the future of Texas agriculture. Investing in their well-being isn’t charity—it’s common sense. It’s a lifeline, and rural Texas needs it now more than ever.

Let’s do right by the folks who do right by us every single day. Let’s stand with rural Texas. Let’s stand with our farmers and ranchers.

Because in Texas, we take care of our own.