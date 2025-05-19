Innovative Computing Systems Unveils Comprehensive Managed IT Solution Tailored for U.S. Law Firms

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a trusted provider of legal technology and managed IT services, announces the launch of Innovative Managed Solution (IMS), a comprehensive IT support offering designed exclusively for law firms.

IMS provides a full suite of managed IT services, including robust security protocols, simplified compliance management, and proactive infrastructure support, bundled at a predictable price. The solution aims to relieve the burden of IT management so law firms can focus on their clients and casework.

“Innovative Managed Solution was developed with one goal in mind—to give law firms peace of mind,” said Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. “We understand how challenging it can be to navigate the constantly evolving technology landscape while staying secure and compliant. IMS simplifies that complexity, delivering reliability, security, and cost predictability—all from a single trusted partner.”

Offered exclusively to law firms, the Innovative Managed Solution provides:

Proactive IT support and maintenance, tailored to legal workflows;

Robust cybersecurity and compliance tools aligned to industry regulatory standards;

Predictable, fixed-fee pricing that eliminates unexpected expenses;

A satisfaction guarantee, underscoring Innovative’s commitment to its clients’ success.





The launch of IMS comes as law firms face increasing pressure to adopt new technologies while maintaining high standards of data protection and regulatory compliance. With over 35 years of experience serving legal professionals, Innovative is uniquely positioned to meet those demands.

To further support law firms in navigating the complexities of IT, Innovative will host a 3-part webinar series in June: Discover the Secrets of Eliminating Law Firm IT Headaches.

The webinars will cover:

Part 1: End the Frustration of Everyday Tech Issues (June 5th, 2025)

Part 2: Gain True Peace of Mind About Your Firm's Data Security (June 12th, 2025)

Part 3: Future-Proof Your Law Firm's IT the Smart & Affordable Way (June 19th, 2025)





Legal professionals can learn more and register for the webinar here, learn more about the company at www.innovativecomp.com or book an appointment to discuss whether IMS is a fit for their firm.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc. has focused on the unique technology needs of law firms since 1989. Today, its expertise is trusted by legal departments, municipalities, and professional services firms. With a best-of-breed approach, Innovative selects premier technology partners and fosters long-term relationships to deliver dependable solutions that enhance productivity and support strategic IT goals. Learn more at www.innovativecomp.com or book an appointment to discuss more in detail.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, Inc.

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

