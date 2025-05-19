Bitcoin Solaris Presale Surges Past $1 Million as July Launch Date Nears





TALLINN, Estonia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) presale is gaining massive traction, having already raised over $1,000,000 in just a few weeks, with more than 8,900 unique participants joining the movement. With a launch date set for July 31, 2025, the limited-time presale is generating unprecedented momentum in the crypto space.

Bitcoin Solaris has captured the attention of early adopters with its real-world utility, mobile mining capabilities, and inclusive community model. The project’s upcoming Solaris Nova App, currently in beta, allows users to mine BTC-S from any device—mobile, desktop, or browser—making blockchain participation more accessible than ever.



Key Features Fueling the Frenzy:

Mobile mining with Solaris Nova App



Dual-layer architecture (PoW + DPoS)



Up to 10,000 TPS and 2-second finality



99.95% lower energy use vs traditional mining



Audited smart contracts (Cyberscope & Freshcoins)



KYC-verified (Freshcoins)

In a rapidly evolving market, Bitcoin Solaris stands out by blending security, scalability, and user-friendly design. With its energy-efficient consensus algorithm, built-in wallet, and DeFi-ready Helios Layer, BTC-S offers users a seamless experience from setup to earning.

A Presale with Power

Current Price : $4



: $4 Next Phase : $5



: $5 Launch Price : $20



: $20 End Date: July 31, 2025



This short-duration presale has become one of the fastest-moving events in crypto this year. With only 90 days to run, the BTC-S team expects strong demand in the final weeks.





Community-Driven Rewards

Bitcoin Solaris has also introduced a Double Rewards Referral Program designed to fuel viral growth:

Referrers earn 5% commission in BTC-S



Referred users receive a 5% bonus on purchases



Rewards are credited instantly—no delays



This strategy has triggered an explosion of organic promotion across social platforms, helping spread awareness and accelerate adoption.

Influencer Attention Builds

Crypto influencers are also taking notice. CryptoChester, known for his detailed crypto reviews, recently featured Bitcoin Solaris as one of the most promising presales of 2025, further amplifying interest across his growing community.

Built for the Real World



Bitcoin Solaris offers a practical approach to blockchain participation:

Mine from any device



Built-in app wallet for convenience



No technical expertise required



Low power usage and fast transactions



Final Call to Early Adopters

With the presale heating up and time running out, Bitcoin Solaris presents a rare opportunity to join a high-potential project in its earliest phase.

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

