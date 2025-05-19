Submit Release
Standout You Launches to Empower Career Growth Across Every Life Stage with Personalized Coaching and AI-Driven Tools

Helping Students, Professionals, and Executives Define Their Path and Present Their Best Selves

OSLO, NORWAY, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standout You, a new career coaching company, officially launches today with a mission to empower individuals at every stage of their professional journey—from students and recent graduates to executives in transition. By combining expert guidance, AI-powered tools, and practical, hands-on support, Standout You helps clients define their career direction, communicate their value with clarity, and pursue opportunities aligned with their true potential.

With 74% of recruiters now requesting a video introduction before moving forward with interviews, Standout You also equips users with the tools and confidence needed to stand out in an evolving job market.

“Get clear. Get confident. Get moving.” That’s the promise behind Standout You’s suite of coaching packages, designed for today’s dynamic career landscape. Whether someone is just starting out, navigating mid-career changes, or redefining their leadership trajectory, Standout You provides the structure, clarity, and confidence to move forward with purpose.

Now Available: Standout You Coaching Packages

Career Clarity Package
€650 → Now: €499
A focused 1:1 session for immediate clarity and action on essential career questions. Ideal for professionals seeking high-impact support in a short amount of time.

Includes:

One-Hour Private Coaching Call


Tailored Homework & Audio Feedback

General Introduction Video


Optional Topics: Career Strategy, CV/LinkedIn Optimization, Interview Prep, Confidence Boost


Career Confidence Package
€1500 → Now: €999
A three-session mini-program designed to strengthen your personal brand, communication, and job search confidence.

Includes:

Personal Assessment & Strategy


3 Private Coaching Calls


Tailored Action Plans


General Introduction Video


Mock Interview & Live Coaching


Negotiation Training


Reference Letter


Ongoing Support Between Sessions


Expected Outcomes:

Clear personal messaging


Authentic confidence and mindset shift


Elevated interview and negotiation presence


Career Evolution Package
€3000 → Now: €2499
A six-session premium experience for conscious professionals and leaders seeking deep personal and professional transformation.

Includes:

Comprehensive 360° Career & Leadership Assessment


6 Private Coaching Sessions


6-Module Online Leadership Course


Personalized Energy Boost Plan


Reference Letter


General Introduction Video


Ongoing Support

Expected Outcomes:

Strategic clarity and internal alignment


Up-leveled leadership identity


Future-ready communication and presence


About Standout You
Standout You helps individuals at every career stage uncover their potential and build purposeful, future-ready careers. Through personalized coaching, AI-powered tools, and practical resources, the company equips clients to clarify their path, confidently present themselves, and make empowered career decisions. From students to senior leaders, Standout You is a partner in defining what’s next—and making it happen.

To learn more or to book a session, visit: [www.standoutyou.com]

Media Contact:

Alice Gordon-Purdy

alice@standoutyou.com

Alice Gordon-Purdy
Standout You
