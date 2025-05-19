Standout You Launches to Empower Career Growth Across Every Life Stage with Personalized Coaching and AI-Driven Tools

Helping Students, Professionals, and Executives Define Their Path and Present Their Best Selves

OSLO, NORWAY, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standout You, a new career coaching company, officially launches today with a mission to empower individuals at every stage of their professional journey—from students and recent graduates to executives in transition. By combining expert guidance, AI-powered tools, and practical, hands-on support, Standout You helps clients define their career direction, communicate their value with clarity, and pursue opportunities aligned with their true potential.

With 74% of recruiters now requesting a video introduction before moving forward with interviews, Standout You also equips users with the tools and confidence needed to stand out in an evolving job market.

“Get clear. Get confident. Get moving.” That’s the promise behind Standout You’s suite of coaching packages, designed for today’s dynamic career landscape. Whether someone is just starting out, navigating mid-career changes, or redefining their leadership trajectory, Standout You provides the structure, clarity, and confidence to move forward with purpose.

Now Available: Standout You Coaching Packages

Career Clarity Package

€650 → Now: €499

A focused 1:1 session for immediate clarity and action on essential career questions. Ideal for professionals seeking high-impact support in a short amount of time.

Includes:

One-Hour Private Coaching Call



Tailored Homework & Audio Feedback

General Introduction Video



Optional Topics: Career Strategy, CV/LinkedIn Optimization, Interview Prep, Confidence Boost



Career Confidence Package

€1500 → Now: €999

A three-session mini-program designed to strengthen your personal brand, communication, and job search confidence.

Includes:

Personal Assessment & Strategy



3 Private Coaching Calls



Tailored Action Plans



General Introduction Video



Mock Interview & Live Coaching



Negotiation Training



Reference Letter



Ongoing Support Between Sessions



Expected Outcomes:

Clear personal messaging



Authentic confidence and mindset shift



Elevated interview and negotiation presence



Career Evolution Package

€3000 → Now: €2499

A six-session premium experience for conscious professionals and leaders seeking deep personal and professional transformation.

Includes:

Comprehensive 360° Career & Leadership Assessment



6 Private Coaching Sessions



6-Module Online Leadership Course



Personalized Energy Boost Plan



Reference Letter



General Introduction Video



Ongoing Support

Expected Outcomes:

Strategic clarity and internal alignment



Up-leveled leadership identity



Future-ready communication and presence



About Standout You

Standout You helps individuals at every career stage uncover their potential and build purposeful, future-ready careers. Through personalized coaching, AI-powered tools, and practical resources, the company equips clients to clarify their path, confidently present themselves, and make empowered career decisions. From students to senior leaders, Standout You is a partner in defining what’s next—and making it happen.

