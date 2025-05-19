Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of May 19, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of the Interior."

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold an oversight hearing called "National Guard and Reserves Forces."

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies will hold a Member Day hearing.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security will hold an oversight hearing called "The Transportation Security Administration."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Requests for the Army Corps of Engineers (Civil Works) and the Bureau of Reclamation."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. Department of Education."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing called "The Federal Communications Commission."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a budget hearing called "Department of State and Related Programs."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Empowering the Modern Worker."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Restoring Excellence: The Case Against DEI."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, May 20, the Environment Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2026 Environmental Protection Agency Budget."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Examining Ways to Enhance Our Critical Mineral Supply Chains."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "AI Regulation and the Future of US Leadership."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, May 20, the Committee on Financial Services will hold part one of a full committee markup on 25 pieces of legislation.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Financial Services will hold part two of a full committee markup on 25 pieces of legislation.

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "FY26 State Department Posture: Protecting American Interests."

On Thursday, May 22, the South and Central Asia Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “Assessing the Terror Threat Landscape in South and Central Asia and Examining Opportunities for Cooperation.”

On Thursday, May 22, the Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called “A Dire Crisis in Sudan: A Global Call to Action.”

Homeland Security

Judiciary

Natural Resources

H.R. 1885, the Town of North Topsail Beach Coastal Barrier Resources System Map Amendment Act of 2025 (Murphy)

H.R. 2294, To reauthorize the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System Act of 2009 (Ezell)

H.R. 2860, the Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Larsen)

H.R. 3179, To rename the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge located in the State of Texas as the “Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge" (Babin)

H.R. 513, the Offshore Lands Authorities Act of 2025 (Higgins)

H.R. 931, To allow certain Federal minerals to be mined consistent with the Bull Mountains Mining Plan Modification, and for other purposes (Downing)

H.R. 2250, the National Landslide Preparedness Act Reauthorization Act of 2025 (DelBene)

H.R. 2556, the Comprehensive Offshore Resource Evaluation (or CORE) Act of 2025 (Hunt)

H.R. 3168, the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Valadao)

H.R. 3176, To amend the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act to reauthorize the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (Begich)

H.R. 2130, the Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act of 2025 (Johnson)

H.R. 2388, the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe Project Lands Restoration Act (Randall)

H.R. 2815, the Cape Fox Land Entitlement Finalization Act of 2025 (Begich)

H.R. 3073, the Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act (Maloy)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology will hold a hearing entitled “Mass Gathering Events: Assessing Security Coordination and Preparedness.”On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called “Examining Threats to ICE Operations.”On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bill: On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing titled “Unleashing a Golden Age: Examining the Use of Federal Lands to Power American Technological Innovation.”On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs and the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services will hold a joint hearing called "Mandates, Meddling, and Mismanagement: The IRA’s Threat to Energy and Medicine."

On Tuesday, May 20, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will hold a hearing called "The JFK Files: Assessing Over 60 Years of the Federal Government’s Obstruction, Obfuscation, and Deception."

On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing called "Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 580, the Unfunded Mandates Accountability and Transparency Act (UMATA) (Foxx)

H.R. 3279, the Renewing Efficiency in Government by Budgeting Act (REG Budgeting) Act (Fallon)

H.R. 2409, the Guidance Clarity Act (Burlison)

H.R. 2953, the All Economic Regulations are Transparent (ALERT) Act (Palmer)

H.R. 67, the Modernizing Retrospective Regulatory Review Act (Biggs)

H.R. 689, the Full Responsibility and Expedited Enforcement (FREE) Act (Maloy)

H.R. 884, To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 (Pfluger)

H.R. 2096, the Protecting Our Nation's Capital Emergency Act (Garbarino)

H.R. 3095, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes (Boebert)

H.R. 672, To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes (Diaz-Balart)

H.R. ____, the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act

Several postal naming measures

Rules

On Monday, May 19, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

S.J. Res. 13, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the Department of the Treasury relating to the review of applications under the Bank Merger Act (Sen. Kennedy)

S.J. Res. 31, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to ‘‘Review of Final Rule Reclassification of Major Sources as Area Sources Under Section 112 of the Clean Air Act’’ (Sen. Curtis)

H.R. ____, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Arrington)

Science, Space, and Technology

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, May 21, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Innovations in Agrichemicals: AI’s Hidden Formula Driving Efficiency."On Tuesday, May 20, the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management will hold a hearing called "Federal Courthouse Design and Construction: Examining the Costs to the Taxpayer."

On Monday, May 19, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled “Improving Software Licensing Management."

On Wednesday, May 21, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled: “Pushing VA Forward: Review of VA’s Adaptive Programs for Disabled Veterans."