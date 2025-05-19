Desert-Grown Mangroves: Carbon Blue Launches Oasis Cone for Scalable Climate Resilience

Oasis Cone by Carbon Blue Solutions Carbon Blue Solutions Innovating For Climate Solutions

Carbon Blue Solutions unveils the Oasis Cone, a patented system to grow crops and mangroves in arid deserts using only saline groundwater.

This technology allows us to turn deserts into productive, carbon-sequestering ecosystems — without using a single drop of fresh water.” — Steve Mayer, Carbon Blue Solutions Ltd LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Blue Solutions Limited has launched the Oasis Cone , a patent-pending planting system that allows mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid desert environments by tapping into subsurface saline water — completely eliminating the need for irrigation or freshwater inputs. This innovation is designed to restore degraded land, enhance food security, and capture carbon at scale in some of the harshest regions on Earth.A Simple, Scalable Tool for a Global CrisisThe Oasis Cone is a modular, passive planting system engineered to access underground saline aquifers while protecting seedlings from evaporation, heat, and wind. Once placed in the ground, the cone creates a micro-environment that allows roots to grow downward toward the water table, bypassing hostile surface layers without requiring pumps, irrigation, or energy inputs.The system is designed to be low-cost, flat-packable, and simple to assemble on site. It can be manufactured locally and deployed with minimal training — making it suitable for NGOs, governments, and community-level restoration projects across the Global South.Unlike large-scale infrastructure projects or fresh water–dependent agriculture, the Oasis Cone works with the existing environment, not against it — creating opportunities in places once written off as uninhabitable or agriculturally useless.Entering Field Pilot Phase with Scientific SupportCarbon Blue Solutions is now preparing to initiate real-world field pilots in Egypt and Oman in partnership with two government-linked institutions. These discussions are being supported by two internationally respected hydrogeologists who have reviewed the system’s scientific basis and see significant merit in its application for desert afforestation and saline agriculture.“These aren’t speculative partnerships — they’re serious, science-led conversations focused on getting real results in real conditions,” said Steve Mayer, Director of Carbon Blue Solutions. “We’re not making broad claims. We’re putting the Oasis Cone into the field to test, measure, and refine.”Field pilots will be designed to assess plant survival rates, root development, subsurface water access, and scalability potential under desert conditions, with independent monitoring and peer-reviewed documentation planned.A Patent-Pending Climate Infrastructure SolutionThe Oasis Cone is currently protected under a U.S. provisional patent, with claims covering its structure, nutrient delivery system, and application in arid and saline environments. The intellectual property strategy is built around global licensing, not centralized manufacturing or land ownership. Carbon Blue Solutions is positioning itself as a climate infrastructure company — enabling others to deploy this system where it is needed most.Rather than operating plantations or managing land, the company plans to license the technology for use by governments, NGOs, agribusinesses, and restoration projects, supporting local adaptation, training, and scaling under an open and collaborative framework.Addressing Carbon, Food Security, and Land DegradationOne of the core applications of the Oasis Cone is in mangrove planting, which can deliver up to five times more carbon sequestration per hectare than tropical forests. Mangroves are also among the most effective natural buffers against coastal erosion and sea-level rise, yet are notoriously difficult to plant outside of ideal estuarine environments.The Oasis Cone allows mangroves to be planted directly in coastal deserts — where surface salinity and lack of water access have historically made reforestation impossible. This opens the door to blue carbon projects in entirely new geographies.In addition to mangroves, the system supports a range of halophytic (salt-tolerant) crops, including Salicornia, Atriplex, Suaeda, and saline barley — all of which can be used for food, fodder, or biofuel in arid and degraded regions. This creates a new frontier for food security and regenerative agriculture without drawing on precious freshwater supplies.“With the Oasis Cone, we’re not just planting trees — we’re planting the infrastructure for resilience,” Mayer said. “In the face of desertification, food crises, and water scarcity, this is a solution that doesn’t compete for land or water. It creates value where there was none.”Strategic Pilots and Call for CollaborationAs Carbon Blue Solutions prepares for its 2025 pilot phase, the company is inviting collaboration from:Academic institutions interested in field testing and publishing resultsGovernment agencies seeking nature-based solutions for degraded landsNGOs and climate resilience projects operating in arid zonesImpact investors and philanthropic funders focused on carbon capture, food systems, and desert greeningThe company offers a licensing model that allows partners to deploy the technology under transparent terms, supported by training and ongoing technical collaboration. Its goal is to equip those on the frontlines of climate adaptation — not to own or operate land assets itself.Public Awareness and Media InterestCarbon Blue Solutions recently began a public awareness campaign, including a published press release, a live Hacker News feature, and an international outreach effort aimed at governments and environmental institutions. The company’s website, https://www.oasiscone.com , includes introductory materials, early visuals, and a contact form for researchers, media, and collaborators.The Oasis Cone has been met with strong interest from restoration and climate tech communities, particularly for its simplicity, scalability, and applicability across drylands, coastal zones, and saline plains.Additional technical documentation and pilot partnership information is available on request.About Carbon Blue SolutionsCarbon Blue Solutions Limited LLC is a Florida-registered environmental technology company developing low-cost, high-impact tools for desert regeneration, saline agriculture, and blue carbon capture. Founded by a team of innovators with experience in arid land restoration, sustainable design, and scalable deployment, the company focuses on enabling others through licensing, training, and systems thinking.Its flagship invention, the Oasis Cone, is currently in field testing preparation and available for pilot partnerships globally.Media Contact:Steve Mayer, Directorstevem@carbonbluesolutions.netMiami Beach, FloridaInstagram: @carbonbluesolutions

