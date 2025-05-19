Defigo Appoints Umair Ahmed as CEO of Defigo USA Inc.

Umair Ahmed named CEO of Defigo USA

Defigo names Umair Ahmed CEO of U.S. operations to lead growth, deepen partnerships, and expand its smart video intercom presence across key markets.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defigo, a global provider of smart video intercom solutions, today announced the appointment of Umair Ahmed as CEO of Defigo USA Inc.

Since joining the company, Ahmed has led Defigo’s successful entry into the U.S. market, forging key partnerships with leading distributors and integrators including Wesco and NYSS. Under his leadership, Defigo has rapidly expanded its dealer network and built strong traction across the multifamily sector. The company’s sleek, cloud-native intercom platform—featuring mobile video access, remote management, and unmatched installation flexibility—is gaining recognition for its simplicity, reliability, and partner-first approach.

“Mr. Ahmed has shown exceptional leadership in the launch of Defigo in the U.S., and he is the obvious choice to lead our business into the next phase of growth,” said Joachim Stray, founder and Group CEO of Defigo. “He brings strategic clarity, market momentum, and a deep commitment to our partners and mission.”

“I’m honored to take on this role,” said Ahmed. “Defigo has a bold vision to redefine how buildings manage access and communication. I’m excited to continue building a world-class team and delivering on that promise for our U.S. partners and customers.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Umair Ahmed – umair.ahmed@getdefigo.com

Joachim Stray – joachim@getdefigo.com

About Defigo

Defigo is a modern video intercom platform that helps buildings simplify access, communication, and security. With sleek hardware, cloud-based management tools, and seamless mobile experiences, Defigo is trusted across residential and commercial properties in Europe and North America. Founded in Oslo in 2017, Defigo is on a mission to make building access simpler, safer, and smarter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.