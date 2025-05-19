Submit Release
Judge Reich retirement celebration set for June 6

A retirement party in honor of South Central Judicial District Judge David Reich will be held on June 6 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck.

The event will run from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on the First Floor of the courthouse.

Download the invititation to Judge Reich's retirement celebration for more information.

