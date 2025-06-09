Michael Acerra Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' with Howard Partridge

Michael Acerra

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Michael Acerra, who will co-author in the upcoming book, “Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.

Slated for a Summer Release, “Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you’re building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.

About Michael Acerra:

With more than 15 years of experience in the storm restoration and insurance claims industry, Michael Acerra has built a career on advocating for property owners and ensuring they receive the compensation they rightfully deserve. His journey began on the other side of the industry as an independent adjuster for Cunningham Lindsey, where he handled claims across the country while completing his MBA at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. During this time, he quietly launched his first company as a general contractor specializing in roofing—laying the foundation for what would become a full-time passion and profession.

Michael’s unique background of working for insurance companies, and later representing clients against them, has given him an exceptional edge in the claims process. His in-depth knowledge, coupled with hands-on experience as a contractor, has made him a powerful advocate when negotiating scopes of work on behalf of his customers. Today, Michael is a licensed Public Adjuster working exclusively for policyholders navigating complex residential and commercial insurance losses.

Driven by a mission to protect and educate property owners, he also consults with other Public Adjusters and contractors, helping to unify the industry in the interest of policyholders—who too often face a coordinated opposition.

Michael is a devoted husband to his wife, Natali, and proud father to Eli and Allia. He cherishes family time, and shares with them his love for travel, great food, live music, and reading.

Follow Michael on IG @MikeAcerra and learn more at:

www.mikeathepa.com

www.mikeacerra.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Michael Acerra on board for “Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of “Phenomenal Business Success.”

Legal Disclaimer:

