Former HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra to Speak Before Hundreds of Latino Physicians, Other Professionals at NHMA Conference

The Nation’s Largest Medical Association Serving Latinos Meets at a Time of Proposed Medicaid Cuts and Attacks on Medical Expertise and Immigrant Communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will speak before members of The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) at the gala and awards dinner during the 28th Annual NHMA Conference Saturday, June 7, in Anaheim, Calif.Becerra, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor of California, will address physicians, nurses, researchers and policy experts at a time when Medicaid budget cuts could severely affect medical services in the state, one of the largest Medicaid beneficiaries in the country. At the same time, nationwide physician shortages could further threaten care for neglected communities.The event will address the underrepresentation of medical professionals, culturally competent care for our communities, and leadership in the health care sector. It brings together health care professionals committed to improving health outcomes in Latino and other underserved groups.Also attending the gala dinner will be Mexican soccer legend and vaccine champion Luis “El Matador” Hernandez, who will receive the first Campeón de la Salud award for his outstanding work promoting vaccinations among the Latino community in Nebraska. With his unique perspective as a sports figure and health advocate, Hernandez’s participation highlights the importance of community advocacy and working across sectors to achieve health equity.Conference session topics include women’s health, workforce diversity and health equity, all of which underscore NHMA’s dedication to eliminating health disparities and improving the health of Hispanics.Diana Ramos, M.D., California’s surgeon general and a prominent public health leader, will also be among the featured guests. She will kick off the conference at a breakfast session at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 6.A special session, “Celebrating Latino Physicians – National Latino Physicians Day Lunch Session,” will also be held, featuring Michael Galvez, M.D., and Margarita Loeza, M.D. This session is part of the broader Latino Physician Day initiative, initiated by Dr. Galvez, which honors and spotlights the vital contributions of Latino physicians nationwide and raises awareness of their essential role in advancing health equity.“This conference is more than a meeting—it’s a movement,” said Linda Mirdamadi, M.D., NHMA board member and adjunct clinical assistant professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine. “By uniting voices and experiences from across the country, we are building a stronger, more equitable future in health care. Together, we are empowering Latino leaders to shape medicine through resilience, compassion and inclusion.”The conference will feature sessions on the need for diversity and evidence-based and community care to improve health care for all. A session at 3:15 p.m. Friday, June 6, will focus on how the profession can manage the need for diversity and inclusion in the current political climate. Speakers include the Alliance of Multicultural Physicians and NHMA’s Executive Director Rafael Saenz.WHAT: 28th Annual NHMA Conference - Uniendo Voces: Advancing the Future of Latino HealthWHEN: June 5 – 7, 2025WHERE: Anaheim Marriott, 700 West Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802.WHO: Medical professionals, health care policymakers, public health experts, community leaders and students in health care fields, with a special focus on Hispanic health disparities.WHY: To bring together health care professionals and advocates committed to improving health outcomes in Hispanic and underserved communities.Contact: Bethany Portillo, bportillo@nhmamd.org, 202-839-5942Established in 1994 in Washington D.C., NHMA is the premier non-profit membership association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. The mission of NHMA is to empower Hispanic physician leaders to improve the health of Hispanics in the United States.

