Global Carbon Accounting Software Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon accounting software market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $18.56 billion in 2024 to $22.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing environmental regulations and reporting requirements, corporate sustainability initiatives and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, growing awareness of climate change and environmental impact, advances in data analytics and reporting technologies, and rise of stakeholder pressure for transparent emissions reporting.

How Has The Carbon Accounting Software Market Evolved And What Is Its Future Trajectory?

The carbon accounting software market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $52.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of carbon pricing and emissions trading schemes, integration of carbon accounting with enterprise resource planning ERP systems, adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced data analysis, demand for real-time monitoring and reporting capabilities, a focus on supply chain emissions management.

What Are The Key Drivers Predicted To Fuel Market Growth In The Coming Years?

Increasing government initiatives towards net-zero emissions are expected to propel the growth of the carbon accounting software market going forward. Government initiatives towards net-zero emissions refer to actions, policies, and programs implemented by major countries' governments to achieve a state where the total greenhouse gas GHG emissions produced are balanced by the amount removed from the atmosphere, resulting in a net-zero carbon footprint.

Who Are The Key Players In The Carbon Accounting Software Market?

Major companies operating in the carbon accounting software market are Persefoni AI Inc., SAP SE, Net0 Software Limited, Diligent Corporation, IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, Sphera Solutions Inc., Envizi, Emitwise Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Carbon Accounting Software Market?

Major companies operating in the carbon accounting software market are focused on integrating artificial intelligence AI to develop advanced solutions such as CERius, enhance data accuracy, automate analysis, and provide actionable insights for efficient carbon footprint reduction.

How is the Carbon Accounting Software Market Segmented?

The carbon accounting software market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Software Type: Emission Management Software, Software For Carbon Offsetting, Software For Energy Management

2 By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3 By Industry: Energy And Utilities, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Retail, Construction And Infrastructure, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry

Subsegments:

1 By Emission Management Software: Carbon Footprint Calculation And Reporting, Emission Tracking And Monitoring, Emission Reduction Target Setting, Emission Data Analytics, Regulatory Compliance Management, Carbon Reporting For Stakeholders

2 By Software For Carbon Offsetting: Carbon Credit Management, Carbon Offset Portfolio Management, Offset Project Tracking, Carbon Offset Validation And Verification, Integration With Carbon Offset Providers, Reporting And Documentation For Offsetting Activities

3 By Software For Energy Management: Energy Consumption Tracking And Analysis, Energy Efficiency Optimization, Renewable Energy Integration, Smart Grid Management, Energy Data Analytics And Reporting

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Ai In The Carbon Accounting Software Market?

North America was the largest region in the carbon accounting software market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the carbon accounting software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

