Automotive Collision Repair Market 2025: Growing Insured Vehicles Fuel Demand For Automotive Collision Repair Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive collision repair market size has shown consistent growth. It is projected to grow from $208.85 billion in 2024 to $216.41 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.6%. Various factors contribute to this growth, such as a rising number of vehicles on the road, an increase in accidents, growing demand for vehicle customization, technological advancements leading to more complex vehicles, higher disposable income, and willingness to invest in vehicle repairs.

Is the Automotive Collision Repair Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Anticipated to gain strong traction in the coming years, the automotive collision repair market is projected to ascent to $270.44 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. This projected growth can be credited to the rising demand for electric vehicles, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems ADAS, demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing, popularity of ride-sharing services, and a wider focus on vehicle safety and regulations.

Several major trends are anticipated in this market for the forecasted period. These include the adoption of augmented reality for repair diagnostics, sustainable and eco-friendly repair practices, mobile and on-demand repair services, integration of 3D printing for replacement parts, and an emphasis on training and certification for repair technicians.

What Drives The Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth?

A significant factor propelling the market forward is the rise in subscriptions to automobile insurance. Automobile insurance, which provides cover for loss or damage to vehicles including cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, presents a vital opportunity for automotive collision repair companies to improve their services and products.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7168&type=smp

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

Some of the major players operative in the automotive collision repair market are 3M Company, Automotive Technology Products LLC, Denso Corporation, Faurecia India Private Limited, International Automotive Components Group LLC, Caliber Collision Centers Inc., Service King Collision Repair Centers Inc., ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP, and others. These companies continuously strive to sustain their market position by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing to enhance their service offerings

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

The utilization of 3D printing technology has emerged as a key trend in the automotive collision repair market. Companies are increasingly adopting this technology to provide superior services to customers and maintain a competitive edge in the market.



How Is The Automotive Collision Repair Market Segmented?

Examining the market segmentation for the automotive collision repair industry reveals that:

- By Product: Crash Parts, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Abrasives, Finishing Compounds, Other Products

- By Service Channel: DIY, DIFM, OE

- By Automotive Component Shop: Authorized Repair Shops, Independent Garage

- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles

- By Crash Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Hoods, Grilles, Lighting Components

- By Paints And Coatings: Base Coats, Clear Coats, Primers, Specialty Coatings

- By Adhesives And Sealants: Structural Adhesives, Sealants For Body Panels, Windshield Adhesives

- By Abrasives: Sanding Discs, Grinding Wheels, Abrasive Pads

- By Finishing Compounds: Polishing Compounds, Cutting Compounds, Finishing Polishes

- By Other Products: Repair Tools, Cleaning Agents, Safety Equipment

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-collision-repair-global-market-report

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Automotive Collision Repair Market?

In terms of regional performance, Western Europe had the largest share in the automotive collision repair market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive collision repair market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, alongside countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, and Spain.

Browse through more such reports by The Business Research Company.

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

With a repertoire of over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights backed by the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research and unique inputs from industry leaders. Stay ahead of the game by availing the information you need.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.