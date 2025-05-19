Richard Adams, former Head of Systematic Proprietary Trading at Citi joins SEDA Experts

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Richard Adams joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Richard Adams joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Richard and his deep expertise in systematic trading to SEDA Experts,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Richard Adams has over 35 years of experience in global financial markets, with a focus on trading, investment management, and systematic strategy development. He has largely focused his experiences within liquid markets, particularly FX, Fixed Income and Futures, but has also spent time living in and trading Emerging Markets.

From April 2003 to October 2010, Richard served as Head of Systematic Proprietary Trading at CitiFX, where he established the systematic arm of Citi’s proprietary trading unit, growing the team to six quantitative and technology experts. Under his leadership, the team achieved eight consecutive years of positive performance, specializing in extracting insights from proprietary datasets within the Citi network.

During this time, Richard also conceived and developed Citi’s first automated market-making business, Autotrader, which began operating in late 2004. Autotrader handled all electronic FX business coming into Citi, processing tens of billions in daily flow, and was supported by a team of up to 20 traders, technologists, researchers, and salespeople.

Richard is now the founder and Senior Managing Partner of Bivouac Data Limited, a firm that applies proprietary datasets and methodologies developed during his trading career to forecast markets. Bivouac’s strategies are informed by pioneering microeconomic research conducted in collaboration with Professor Richard Lyons’ team at UC Berkeley, with key findings featured in academic papers and the book The Microstructure Approach to Exchange Rates (MIT Press, 2001). The firm develops investment strategies in highly liquid markets such as FX, Fixed Income, and Equity Index futures across the US, European, and Asian markets.

In addition to its proprietary trading activities, Bivouac advises institutional banks and boutique funds on optimizing their systematic trading systems, with a particular focus on market-making and risk-taking strategies. The firm helps clients achieve lasting improvements in system performance, alpha generation, and overall market efficiency.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Name: Damiano Colnago Email: dcolnago@sedaexperts.com Job Title: Managing Partner

